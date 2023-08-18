Alia Bhatt's effortlessly cool and comfy look in tie-dye co-ord set is the ultimate casual fashion inspiration

Alia Bhatt, the ultimate Rani of Bollywood and our hearts is not only ruling the B-town world but also making a mark with her fashion choices. This year is definitely Alia Bhatt's year as her acting skills grow with each passing film and with her incredible looks from the Met Gala to RKPK's chiffon saree gala, Alia is also proving her fashion prowess. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a casual look, Alia can pull off any look to perfection. She is quite active on social media and her Insta diaries are nothing short of a treasure trove of fashion inspiration. Her latest look in an easy, breezy co-ord set is no exception. Keep scrolling to take some fashion notes from the diva. (Also read: What's Alia Bhatt's secret mantra for overcoming anxiety and panic attacks? Find out )

Alia Bhatt's cool and comfy look in a tie-dye co-ord set

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself sporting a chic tie-dye printed matching set.(Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

On Thursday, Alia gave her fans a sweet surprise as she took to Instagram to upload a series of pictures with the caption, "No words..... Just vibessssssssss". In the post, Alia can be seen looking all bright and happy, and in one of the posts, she even made up the heart sign with her hands. Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 1.5 million likes and several comments from her adoring fans who can't stop praising and complimenting her. Let's take a moment to admire her pictures.

For her cool and comfortable look, Alia chose a co-ord set consisting of a tie-dye shirt featuring a collar, a v-neck, half sleeves, a loose fit and a buttoned bodice. She teamed it with a matching pair of trousers in the same tie-dye print in shades of pink, blue and yellow. On the make-up front, she kept it minimal and went for nude eye shadow, mascara-coated eyes, rosy cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. With her lush locks left open in side partitions and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, Alia completed her casual look.