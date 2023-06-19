Alia Bhatt's sartorial brilliance shines bright in Brazil as she rocks a gorgeous green attire at Netflix's Tudum event

Alia Bhatt Shines in Forest Green Attire at Netflix's Tudum Event

Treating her fans to a weekend delight, Alia Bhatt shared a series of captivating pictures on Instagram, expressing her gratitude to Brazil with the heartfelt caption, "Obrigado Brazil... thank you for all the love! You have my heart." The post showcased Alia looking absolutely stunning in a Herve Leger ensemble, featuring a mesmerizing combination of green shades. One photo captured Alia flashing a heart sign with her hands, while others featured her posing alongside her co-stars. The post quickly went viral, amassing over 1 million likes and a flood of adoring comments from followers praising her beauty and style. Let's take a moment to appreciate these breathtaking snapshots of Alia Bhatt.

For her captivating look, Alia opted for an ensemble in a stunning forest green hue. Her outfit comprised a top with elegant cap sleeves, a deep plunging neckline, a chic peplum design, and a fitted bodice crafted from knitted fabric. She flawlessly paired it with a maxi-length skirt in the same captivating green shade, boasting a body-hugging fit and a stylish side slit.

With the assistance of her stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Alia accessorised her look with rings adorning her fingers and opted for a pair of sleek black pump heels. For her makeup, she embraced a natural look with nude eyeshadow, voluminous mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a touch of nude lipstick. Completing her overall appearance, Alia styled her hair in loose open tresses with a stylish side partition.

