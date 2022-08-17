All that you need to know about Dermarolling: Dermats share insights

Skincare is an important part of the daily routine. It helps in keeping skin ageing symptoms such as wrinkles, acne and fine lines at bay. It also helps in making the skin look appear younger and fresh. Dermarolling has been gaining momentum in the recent times. But what is Dermarolling? It is a minimally invasive skincare procedure done with Dermarollers. Dermarollers, also known as micro needling, is a device used for skin rejuvenation, treat scars, acne marks as well as removing aging signs. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vinay Singh, Senior Consultant-Dermatology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram said, “Dermarolling is a type of micro-needling that is gaining popularity among skincare enthusiasts. Since derma rollers are widely accessible, many people are jumping on the bandwagon. The principles of Dermarolling and micro needling are similar. Dermarollers are straightforward hand-held devices that have a roller with several, tiny needles surrounding it to prick the skin. The way the method operates causes the superficial needle punctures to result in a regulated sort of skin damage. This starts the skin's natural healing process for wounds.”

Dr. Sonali Gupta, Sr. Consultant, Dermatology and Cosmetology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad, further spoke of the many benefits of Dermarolling:

Acne, scars. wrinkles: It helps to tighten the skin and can reduce acne scar, minimize pores and diminish the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Skin absorption: It helps products like serums absorb more deeply into the skin.

Hair loss: Dermarolling gives promising results in hair loss when clubbed with other hair restorative techniques.

However, Dermarolling should be used at home with a few safety precautions. Dr Vinay Singh noted the safety tips:

Quality: Quality of the Dermaroller matters in the skincare regime. Purchase a dermaroller from a reputable manufacturer and retailer; do not choose the least expensive option.

Cleanse: Cleansing the skin before dermarolling at home produces better results.

Creams, serums: Use the appropriate creams or serums in conjunction with the dermarolling technique to make the procedure smooth.

Rolling techniques: Dr Vinay Singh stated that the Dermaroller should be rolled lightly, not too firmly.

Needle size: Nearly every day can be spent using a dermaroller with shorter needles; needles longer than 0.3 mm should be avoided.

Cleansing the Dermaroller: Rub alcohol should be used to clean your dermaroller both before and after use. Store it in a tidy case.

