Amazon Great Summer Sale starts on May 8: Time to wishlist these best deals and offers across fashion, beauty and more

Big savings are on the cards as the Amazon Great Summer Sale is set to start on May 8 for Prime members with early access benefits, and will open to all users shortly after. This is the best time to grab the best offers and deals across all categories, including apparel, makeup and beauty, shoes, handbags, luggage, furniture, and home decor.

Amazon Summer Sale: Best deals across categories(AI-Generated)

Customers can enjoy savings of up to 70% on top brands, along with exciting deals on popular products from reputed brands. The sale is designed to provide a seamless shopping experience with fast delivery across India and AI-powered tools that help users discover the best deals based on their preferences. Overall, the Amazon Summer Sale 2026 combines deep discounts, smart shopping features, and flexible payment options, making it an ideal time for customers to upgrade their lifestyle while saving significantly.

Amazon Summer Sale Bank Discounts

Bank discounts are one of the biggest highlights of the Amazon Great Summer Sale, significantly reducing the final purchase price when combined with existing deals. During the sale, shoppers can typically avail up to 10% instant discount using HDFC Bank credit cards or EMI transactions. In addition to this, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can earn up to 5% cashback, while Prime members may get extra savings on top of these offers. These bank deals can be stacked with other benefits like exchange offers, coupons, and no-cost EMI, adding more savings to your overall purchase. Overall, combining bank discounts with sale prices is one of the most effective ways to maximise savings during the event.

Up to 60% off on clothing during the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale brings a refreshing wardrobe update with exciting deals on apparel for men, women, and kids. From breathable cotton shirts and summer dresses to activewear and ethnic collections, shoppers can find stylish options suited for warm weather. Top brands offer discounts, making it easier to revamp your closet without overspending. Lightweight fabrics, vibrant prints, and comfortable fits dominate the collection, ensuring both fashion and comfort. Whether you're looking for casual wear or occasion wear, the sale offers a wide variety of options, combining affordability with seasonal trends for a complete summer-ready look.

1. DEELMO Cotton Blend Solid Regular Fit Short Kurta

Up to 70% off on beauty and makeup during the Amazon Sale

{{^usCountry}} The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your beauty kit with amazing discounts on makeup products. From lightweight foundations and waterproof mascaras to vibrant lip shades and sunscreens, everything is curated for summer needs. Leading beauty brands offer deals that make high-quality cosmetics more accessible. The focus is on long-lasting, sweat-resistant formulas that keep you looking fresh in the heat. Whether you prefer a natural glow or bold looks, the sale caters to all styles, helping you experiment with new trends while staying within budget and maintaining skin-friendly choices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Amazon Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your beauty kit with amazing discounts on makeup products. From lightweight foundations and waterproof mascaras to vibrant lip shades and sunscreens, everything is curated for summer needs. Leading beauty brands offer deals that make high-quality cosmetics more accessible. The focus is on long-lasting, sweat-resistant formulas that keep you looking fresh in the heat. Whether you prefer a natural glow or bold looks, the sale caters to all styles, helping you experiment with new trends while staying within budget and maintaining skin-friendly choices. {{/usCountry}}

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2. Forest Essentials Soundarya Anti Ageing Serum with 24K Gold ...

{{^usCountry}} Shoes and handbags at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shoes and handbags at up to 60% off during the Amazon Summer Sale {{/usCountry}}

During the Amazon Summer Sale, shoes and handbags take centre stage with irresistible offers across popular brands. Lightweight sneakers, sandals, and breathable footwear are ideal for the season, ensuring comfort during long days. Handbags in summer-friendly colours and practical designs complement every outfit. From casual outings to travel essentials, the collection blends style and functionality. Shoppers can find trendy designs at reduced prices, making it easy to upgrade accessories. With a mix of durability, comfort, and fashion-forward appeal, this category offers everything needed to complete a stylish summer ensemble.

3. Nike Mens Revolution 7 Running Shoes

Up to 70% off on Luggage during the Amazon Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale makes travel preparation easier with great deals on luggage and travel accessories. From sturdy suitcases and trolley bags to backpacks and duffel bags, the options suit both short trips and long vacations. Durable materials, smooth wheels, and secure locks ensure convenience and safety while travelling. Lightweight designs are especially popular for hassle-free mobility. With discounts on premium brands, shoppers can invest in reliable travel gear without stretching their budget. The sale encourages smarter packing solutions, helping travellers stay organised and ready for summer adventures.

4. Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels 75cm Large Size Trolley Bag

Up to 60% off on Jewellery during the Amazon Summer Sale

Jewellery shines brightly in the Amazon Summer Sale with elegant pieces available at attractive prices. From minimal everyday wear to statement designs, the collection includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Lightweight and trendy designs are perfect for summer styling, adding charm without feeling heavy. Both traditional and modern styles are featured, catering to diverse tastes. With deals on artificial as well as fine jewellery, shoppers can accessorise effortlessly. The sale lets you experiment with different looks, enhancing outfits with affordable yet stylish pieces that reflect your personal style and seasonal vibes.

5. Rubans Necklace Set American Diamond Zirconia Studded Trendy...

Up to 60% off on home and furniture during the Amazon Summer Sale

This Amazon Summer Sale, it's time to transform your living space with exciting offers on home and furniture products. From comfortable sofas and beds to decorative items and storage solutions, everything is designed to enhance your home. Light, airy designs and summer-friendly colours help create a refreshing atmosphere. Discounts on essentials like cooling appliances, furnishings, and décor make it easy to upgrade your space affordably. Whether you’re redecorating or organising, the sale provides practical and stylish solutions. It’s an ideal time to invest in comfort and functionality while giving your home a vibrant seasonal makeover.

6. Tranquebar Curtain Co. 100% Blackout Curtains

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At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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