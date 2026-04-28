Don't let your infant suffer the heat: 7 cute and breathable onesies to keep your baby cool and comfortable this summer
Looking to buy comfy onesies for your little babies? Here are 7 adorable picks from Amazon India.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
EIO Newborn Baby Cotton Romper Sleepsuit | Half Sleeve Jumpsuit Bodysuit for Boys & Girls | Soft Breathable Baby Clothes Combo PackView Details
₹399
LuvLap Baby Boys and Girls 100% Cotton Half Sleeve Romper/Bodysuit, Pack Of 03 Navy, Sea Green, Supra New 9 to 12 monthsView Details
₹479
MOM'S HOME Organic Cotton Front Open Kimono Onesie For Newborn Baby | New Born Clothing For Boys & Girls | 0-6 Months | Pack of 1 (Avocado, 0-3 Months)View Details
₹299
BabyGo Half Sleeves Baby Romper| 100% Cotton Rompers for New Born Baby| Baby Dress | Onesies| 0-3M|SKY| Infant ClothesView Details
₹358
Lillypupp 100% Cotton Baby Romper | Unisex Newborn Bodysuit 0–12 Months | Soft Skin-Safe Clothes for Baby Boys & Girls | Gift for Baby Shower & First Photoshoot.View Details
₹351
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
In this intense summer heat, your little ones deserve to stay cool and comfortable too. And onesies or rompers are just perfect for this weather. In fact, these onesies have become a wardrobe staple for new moms, combining comfort and style in a single piece. Whether you're dressing up your little one for a comfy stay at home or taking them for an evening stroll, these onesies offer a fuss-free solution that still looks put together.
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.Read moreRead less
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.
Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.
Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.
Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.
From soft cotton designs perfect for lounging to tailored silhouettes that can be dressed up with accessories, there’s something for every mood and occasion. So, if you are looking to buy onesies for your cute babies, here are 7 options worth considering.
How are onesies good for babies?
Comfort and freedom of movement: Rompers are usually made from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton. Since they’re a one-piece outfit, there’s no tight waistband digging into your baby’s tummy, and babies can kick, roll, and crawl more freely.
Easy dressing and diaper changes: Most rompers come with snap buttons or zippers, especially around the legs. That makes diaper changes quick and less of a struggle, and something you’ll appreciate multiple times a day.
Keeps everything in place: Unlike separate tops and bottoms that can ride up or slip down, rompers stay in place. This helps keep your baby covered and cosy without constant readjusting.
Great for summer: Short-sleeved or sleeveless rompers help babies stay cool in hot climates, which is especially helpful in places with warm temperatures. They allow airflow while still providing coverage.
Less outfit coordination needed: Since it’s a complete outfit in one piece, you don’t have to worry about matching tops and bottoms; just put it on, and you’re done.
7 onesies for babies
Wrap your newborn in all-day comfort with this soft cotton romper sleepsuit designed for gentle skin. The breathable fabric keeps babies cosy without overheating, while easy snap closures simplify diaper changes. Parents appreciate its durable stitching and fuss-free design. Many customers say it stays soft even after multiple washes and fits true to size. Ideal for naps, playtime, or bedtime, this sleepsuit combines practicality with comfort, making it a reliable everyday essential for new parents.
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Keep your baby cool and happy with this 100% cotton half sleeve romper made for daily wear. The lightweight fabric ensures breathability, while the relaxed fit allows easy movement. Snap buttons make dressing quick and stress-free. Customers love the soft texture and vibrant colours that don’t fade easily. Many reviews highlight its comfort during warmer days. Designed for both boys and girls, this romper delivers a balance of style, comfort, and convenience for growing babies.
Choose gentle care for delicate skin with this organic cotton front-open kimono onesie. Designed to avoid pulling over the baby’s head, it offers a stress-free dressing experience. The soft, chemical-free fabric provides superior comfort and safety. Parents appreciate the thoughtful design, especially for newborns. Customer feedback often praises its premium feel and skin-friendly material. Ideal for sensitive babies, this onesie blends convenience, sustainability, and comfort, making it a smart choice for conscious parenting.
Dress your little one in this versatile unisex romper crafted for comfort and everyday ease. Its soft fabric and relaxed design allow babies to move freely, whether playing or resting. Convenient closures make outfit changes quick for busy parents. Customers often mention its durability and value for money. Many appreciate its simple yet cute design that suits both boys and girls. This romper is a practical wardrobe staple that combines comfort, functionality, and affordability.
Give your newborn a cosy start with this pure cotton romper designed for softness and breathability. The gentle fabric keeps babies comfortable throughout the day and night. Easy snap buttons simplify dressing and diaper changes. Customers frequently highlight its snug fit and long-lasting quality. Many reviews note that it remains soft after repeated washing. Suitable for both boys and girls, this romper offers dependable comfort and everyday usability for new parents.
Add playful charm to your baby’s wardrobe with this cute animal print cotton romper. The soft, breathable fabric ensures comfort, while the half sleeves keep babies cool. Its fun prints make it perfect for photos and outings. Parents love the adorable designs and practical fit. Customer reviews often mention the vibrant prints and easy maintenance. Combining style with comfort, this romper is ideal for parents who want both functionality and a touch of personality.
Bring smiles with this fun and expressive onesie featuring a cute printed message. Made from soft cotton, it keeps your baby comfortable all day long. The stretchable fabric and easy closures ensure hassle-free wear. Customers enjoy the humorous design and often mention it as a great gifting option. Reviews highlight its softness and print quality. Perfect for casual wear or photos, this onesie adds personality and comfort to your baby’s outfit.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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