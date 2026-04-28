Don't let your infant suffer the heat: 7 cute and breathable onesies to keep your baby cool and comfortable this summer

In this intense summer heat, your little ones deserve to stay cool and comfortable too. And onesies or rompers are just perfect for this weather. In fact, these onesies have become a wardrobe staple for new moms, combining comfort and style in a single piece. Whether you're dressing up your little one for a comfy stay at home or taking them for an evening stroll, these onesies offer a fuss-free solution that still looks put together. Onesies for your little cuties (Freepik) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

From soft cotton designs perfect for lounging to tailored silhouettes that can be dressed up with accessories, there’s something for every mood and occasion. So, if you are looking to buy onesies for your cute babies, here are 7 options worth considering.

How are onesies good for babies? Comfort and freedom of movement: Rompers are usually made from soft, breathable fabrics like cotton. Since they’re a one-piece outfit, there’s no tight waistband digging into your baby’s tummy, and babies can kick, roll, and crawl more freely.

Easy dressing and diaper changes: Most rompers come with snap buttons or zippers, especially around the legs. That makes diaper changes quick and less of a struggle, and something you’ll appreciate multiple times a day.

Keeps everything in place: Unlike separate tops and bottoms that can ride up or slip down, rompers stay in place. This helps keep your baby covered and cosy without constant readjusting.

Great for summer: Short-sleeved or sleeveless rompers help babies stay cool in hot climates, which is especially helpful in places with warm temperatures. They allow airflow while still providing coverage.

Less outfit coordination needed: Since it’s a complete outfit in one piece, you don’t have to worry about matching tops and bottoms; just put it on, and you’re done.