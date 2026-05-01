Why is gulab jal the most natural skincare toner you can use: Dermatologist highlights its timeless benefits

Back in time, when there were not many facial mists or toners, one thing that stood out and instantly refreshed the summer mood was Gulab Jal or rose water. I still remember the sweet and calming fragrance lingering in my grandmother’s home. That soft and floral fragrance came from a small glass bottle tucked beside her mirror, filled with gulab jal. Gulab jal for your face: Use it like a toner or cleanser for a refreshing skin (Pinterest) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

On summer afternoons, when the heat wrapped itself, she would sprinkle a few cool drops onto her face, her wrists, even the corners of the room. And the air would shift instantly. Back in time, gulab jal went beyond a beauty ritual. It touched everything, from the festive sweets, morning prayers, to tired eyes.

In a world that now rushes toward instant solutions, Gulab Jal remains timeless—simple, pure, and deeply rooted in tradition. It reminds us that self-care can be as effortless as a few drops of rose-infused water. And why it shouldn't be, after all, Gulab Jal has plenty of skin benefits as well.

There are multiple skin benefits of Gulab Jal, dermatologist, Dr Meenu Malik, Aakash Healthcare, tells HT Shop Now.

Benefits of gulab jal or rose water Natural toner: Gulab Jal helps tighten pores and refresh the skin without harsh chemicals. It balances the skin’s pH, making it great after cleansing.

Hydration boost: It provides light hydration, which makes your skin feel soft and refreshed, especially useful in hot weather.

Soothes irritation: Because of its anti-inflammatory properties, it can calm redness, mild irritation, and conditions like Acne or sunburn.

Mild antibacterial effect: Rose water has gentle antibacterial properties that may help prevent breakouts and keep skin cleaner.

Brightens complexion: Regular use can give a subtle glow and even out skin tone over time.

Works for all skin types: Whether your skin is oily, dry, or sensitive, Gulab Jal is generally safe and non-irritating.

Refreshes tired eyes: Applying chilled rose water with cotton pads can reduce puffiness and give a cooling effect to the under-eye area.

How to use Gulab Jal in your daily skincare routine As a toner: Apply gulab jal as a toner with a cotton pad after washing your face It helps tighten pores and refreshes skin.

Face mist: Pour into a spray bottle and spritz anytime. This is great for hydration during the day.

Cleanser (light): Mix with a few drops of glycerin or use alone as a cleanser. It gently removes dirt and excess oil.

Mix with face packs: Add gulab jal to multani mitti, sandalwood powder, or besan. This enhances the soothing and brightening effect.

Under-eye treatment: Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them on eyes to reduce puffiness and tiredness.

Makeup remover (mild): Rose water acts as a makeup remover as well. Just mix with coconut oil and it helps remove light makeup while keeping skin soft

Soothing sunburn or irritation: Apply gulab jal directly to calm redness and inflammation.