Amazon Sale: Crochet tops to slay your summer in style; Top 8 picks at low prices

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 11:00 AM IST

Boho girls, this is your sign! Score dreamy crochet tops at discounted prices — perfect for beach days, festivals, & laid-back fits. Sale live now on Amazon.

Our Picks

Boho girls, your moment is here! Crochet is the ‘It’ trend of the season, and Amazon is giving your wardrobe a serious upgrade with hot discounts on crochet tops. From beach-ready bralettes to vintage long sleeves and everything in between; this is texture, charm, and summer sass all in one.

Amazon Sale: Crochet tops to slay summer in style; Top 8 picks at low prices(Pexels)
If you're headed to Goa, styling a festival fit, or just obsessed with dreamy textures, these crochet crop tops and halters are what Instagram dreams are made of. And right now? They’re on sale. Add to cart before they sell out.

 

Top 8 crochet tops to add to your wardrobe now!

 

1.

PALAY® Women’s Backless Tassel Crochet Halter Top

Bring out your inner beach goddess with this tasselled halter bikini top from PALAY®. With its backless silhouette and boho fringe, this is the ultimateGoa-ready crop. The intricate knitwork and embroidery make it Insta-perfect, whether layered over swimwear or styled solo.

Style it with: Denim shorts, beachy waves, and chunky silver jewellery. Just add a mojito.

 

2.

NAIADES Woolen Cotton Blended Sleeveless Crochet Top

Cosy but breathable, this wool-cotton blend top brings crochet into everyday wear. With its snug fit and neat stitches, it's a versatile pick for layering or wearing solo.

Style it with: Wide-leg jeans, a messy bun, and your go-to tan tote. Perfect for casual coffee dates or walks in the park.

 

3.

ICW Women's Boho Puff Sleeve Crochet V-Neck Top

Romantic and retro, this puff-sleeve crop is giving modern Jane Austen. The V-neckline, hollow-out detailing, and feminine sleeves make it an eye-catcher — ideal for styling with high-waist bottoms.

Style it with: A long skirt, dainty layered necklaces, and ballet flats. Serve picnic-core realness.

 

4.

ICW Women’s Crochet Tank Top

Simple yet stunning, this classic crochet tank top is that no-effort, high-reward piece. With its neutral palette and light feel, it’s perfect for layering or lounging.

Style it with: Paperbag shorts, a straw hat, and sliders for an easy resort look.

 

5.

ICW Women’s Retro V-Neck Floral Button-Up Crop

Channel the 70s with this button-up floral crochet top. It’s playful, breezy, and perfect for when you want your outfit to say "I don’t chase — I attract."

Style it with: Flared pants, tinted sunglasses, and big retro hoops.

 

6.

ICW Women’s Knitted Rib Hollow Out Crop Tee

This ribbed knit crop blends Y2K attitude with modern chic. Ideal for XS-S frames, it clings in all the right places while still keeping things casual and cute.

Style it with: Pleated mini skirts, platform sneakers, and a mini backpack.

 

7.

Max Women’s Cotton Blend Regular Fit Top

For those who like it a little more subtle, this cotton-blend top from Max brings light crochet texture without the showy cuts. It’s your work-appropriate take on the trend.

Style it with: Slim-fit trousers, a blazer, and minimal makeup for a chill Friday work fit.

 

8.

ICW Women’s Korean Style Sheer Colour Block Crochet Top

This one’s for the maximalists. Sheer, colour-blocked, and wild in the best way — this Korean street-style top screams fashion influencer energy. One size fits XS to M.

Style it with: Baggy jeans, colourful shades, and slicked-back hair. 

 

Amazon Sale: Crochet tops to slay summer in style; Top 8 picks at low prices: FAQs

  • Are crochet tops see-through?

    Most are slightly sheer due to their open-knit structure. Style them with bralettes, bandeaus, or bikinis depending on the occasion.

  • How do I wash crochet tops?

    Hand-wash gently in cold water and air-dry flat to maintain shape and structure.

  • Can I wear crochet tops casually?

    Absolutely! Crochet tops are perfect for brunches, walks, beach outings, or even layered under blazers for a textured office look.

  • Are these tops stretchable?

    Some tops come with flexible fits (especially the ones labelled one-size), but always check bust size and fabric blend before buying.

