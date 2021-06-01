Amid Irina Shayk dating rumours, Kanye West heads out with bizarre face-covering

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West was recently spotted putting on a bizarre street-style display as he roamed around Los Angeles wearing what looks like a tight-fitting cloth bag over his head. According to Page Six, the 43-year-old hip-hop star may have hoped his get-up would help him go unrecognised, but it was hard to miss the Chicago artist, who combined the blue, white and brown balaclava with a pair of Yeezys, a navy-coloured shirt and matching denim jeans.

After six years of marriage, West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian are currently going through a divorce, which the 40-year-old Kardashian initiated in February.

Page Six reported that many of the fans noticed the billionaire mogul was still wearing his wedding band as recently as April in a photo shared to social media by rapper friend DJ Khaled.

In these latest photos and others taken since however, the Gold Digger rapper hasn't been wearing the ring. And if rumours are to be believed the rapper is involved with the well-known Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. The Victoria's Secret angel has previously dated Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Hollywood actor and her baby daddy Bradley Cooper. Irina split with Bradley in 2019 when rumours of him having an affair with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga surfaced. Bradley and Irina share a daughter with each other.

And while most of us agree that the couple make an unlikely pair, several media reports are hinting that the couple are secretly dating or that there is at least some sort of interest that they share for each other. However, according to an insider who spoke to the British tabloid The Sun, "Kim doesn't buy into the Irina rumors at all. To her, it's some attention-seeking no one who tried to piggyback some clout off their wedding anniversary."

And, even if the rumors do turn out to be true, the insider says, "I doubt she'll even be upset at this point." Kanye and Irina have crossed paths several times before, the 35-year-old model has appeared in West’s Power music video in 2010 and modelled in his 2012 Paris Fashion Week runway. Not only this, but in his song Christian Dior Denim Flow, Kanye rapped,“I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen”. Irina was also spotted wearing a shirt designed by the rapper in collaboration with Balenciaga a few weeks ago.

According to Page Six, Kim and Kanye's marriage was over in January after the pair began "living separate lives" following West's bizarre 2020 presidential campaign, which was "the final straw" for Kardashian.

It is likely that West has been keeping himself busy by preparing for the launch of his much-anticipated Yeezy Gap line, set to drop by the end of June.

Per Page Six, the Monster crooner announced the collaboration on Twitter in June 2020, sharing an early look at the line's since-trademarked logo.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, said in a statement announcing the partnership.