Amyra Dastur's daring yellow backless dress will leave you breathless

It is that time of the year when fashionistas' go-to dresses during the summer months are the easiest one-and-done piece in which they can dress up or down to keep cool in the sweltering summer heat and actor Amyra Dastur is its fashionable frontrunner as she slew in a daring yellow backless dress that left us totally breathless. Flaunting a captivating summer look in the bold ensemble, Amyra weaved a sultry sartorial magic this warm season and we are obsessed to recreate or add the look to our fashion closet this season as it is subtle yet striking in its simplicity.

Taking to her social media handle, Amyra shared a picture from her latest photoshoot which was enough to set fans on frenzy and we don't blame them as we take fashion cues from the diva. The picture featured the actor donning a stylish backless dress in a pop yellow colour.

The dress came with side pockets and drawstring at the waist which is adjustable. Adding to the oomph factor with sizzling cut-details at the waist, a plunging neckline and straps, the handmade cotton dress made a stunning statement.

Accessorising her look with a pair of large hoop earrings, Amyra left her silky tresses open down on one-side as she struck sizzling poses. Wearing a dab of nude brown lipstick, Amyra amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Posing in the backdrop of densely growing trees in Khandala, Amyra captioned the picture, "Breaking Dawn (sic)."

The backless dress is credited to Indian fashion designer Fatima K Punjaabi's clothing label, Mati, which boasts of comfortable silhouettes, raw organic feel from sustainable and handwoven fabrics, colours that are earthy and natural, minimalist designs and loose, flattering cuts that fit to all body shapes and sizes. The yellow dress originally costs ₹12,500 on the designer website.

Amyra Dastur's backless yellow dress from Mati (www.stylemati.in)

Amyra Dastur was styled by costume designer, stylists and wardrobe consultants Eka Lakhani and Shivani Saboo.

