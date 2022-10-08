Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor steal the spotlight at Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party in jaw-dropping outfits: See pics

Many Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend CornerStone CEO Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party. Filmmaker Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Varun Dhawan, Bunty's sister Seema Sajdeh, Sanjay Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and a few more big names attended the bash. While all the celebrities wore trendy ensembles to attend the star-studded party, Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday stole the spotlight in their jaw-dropping outfits that screamed glamourous and sultry vibes. Keep scrolling to check out their looks.

On Friday, Bollywood stars, including BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, attended Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash. The paparazzi clicked the star's outside the party venue and posted pictures and videos on their Instagram pages. Soon, snippets of Ananya and Shanaya from the affair started going viral on social media. While Ananya chose a bodycon dress for the event, Shanaya came dressed in a faux leather co-ord outfit. They nailed the party look in their chic ensembles, so don't forget to steal a few styling tips. Check out the pictures. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's dreams are made of cute floral mini dress to 'roam in Rome')

Ananya Panday attends Bunty Sajdeh's birthday party in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday slipped into a chocolate brown-coloured bodycon dress featuring a front risqué thigh-high slit, mini hem length, ribbed pattern, a V neckline highlighting her décolletage, button closures, and full-length sleeves. Additionally, the fitted silhouette accentuated Ananya's svelte frame.

Ananya styled the ensemble with strapped peep-toe sandals and dangling earrings. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted sleek bun, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, glowing skin, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Shanaya Kapoor attends Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Shanaya chose a beige faux leather outfit featuring a tube top and matching pants for the birthday party. While the strapless top has a low neckline, figure-hugging fit and a cropped hem length, the pants come in a high-rise waistline, flared hem and pleated details.

Shanaya styled the ensemble with a beige mini handbag, an embellished choker necklace, a matching bracelet, and orange mesh high heels. In the end, she went for open tresses, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lips, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks.