Ananya Panday's dreams are made of cute floral mini dress to 'roam in Rome': Check out new pics from her trip

After spending her days lounging in the sun and eating lemon sorbets at Capri island in Italy's Bay of Naples, Ananya Panday has now travelled to the capital of Italy, Rome. The Liger actor took a break from work and travelled to Italy to spend some time amid the relaxing landscapes of the country. After Capri, she travelled to Rome and visited popular tourist places. Fair warning: Apart from giving you holiday fashion goals, Ananya's pictures will motivate you to pack your bags and book those tickets for Rome.

Ananya Panday roams in Rome in a cute dress

On Monday, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to drop snippets from her day out in Rome. The Liger actor shared pictures and videos of herself exploring the 'Eternal City' on a tricycle, posing in front of the Colosseum, and a screen grab of Hilary Duff from a movie. She also donned a cute floral mini dress to 'roam in Rome' and posted a photo of a stone with the engraving 'Birthplace of the original Fettuccine Alfredo' outside the Alfredo alla Scrofa Restaurant. Check out Ananya's post below and take tips from her holiday fashion. (Also Read: Ananya Panday with wind in her hair looks gorgeous in floral bustier dress)

Ananya Panday chose a white and pink strappy floral mini dress for enjoying the day out in Rome. The actor showed off her ensemble in a mirror selfie posted on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "Cute dress to roam in Rome." It features a pink floral print on a white backdrop, a V neckline, a smocked design on the midriff, a tiered flared skirt, and a mini hem length.

Screenshot of pictures Ananya Panday shared on her Instagram stories.

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with a dainty chain, stacked colourful bracelets, a beige top handle mini bag, and slip-on Chloe sandals. In the end, Ananya chose open tresses, pink lip gloss, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin to round off the glam picks for her holiday look.

Earlier, Ananya posted pictures of herself visiting the famous Trevi Fountain and marvelling at the pink evening skies. "Pink skies and wishing fountains," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.