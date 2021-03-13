Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday channels inner cheerleader in striped blue and white co-ord set
Ananya Panday's recent photos are splashed across social media wherein the Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen sporting a cheerleader like ensemble that will surely take you back to the '90s.
MAR 13, 2021
Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday has been sharing some high-fashion looks with her fans recently, and we just can't get enough. Most recently the 22-year-old Bollywood actor's photos were splashed across social media wherein the Student of the Year 2 actor can be seen sporting a cheerleader like ensemble. In the pictures posted by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya is seen in a close necked, full sleeved crop top in white and blue stripes. This was paired with a matching frilly, bouncy mini skirt and belt, as the Khaali Peeli posed for the camera in a sporty ponytail and minimal dewy make-up. Ananya's look was accessorized with earrings and rings from Misho Designs. It seemed as though Ananya was sporting her inner cheerleader as she completed her look with strappy white heels. The stylist shared images of Ananya, one of which was captioned, "The only time she’s blue." Ananya's ensemble is from London-based fashion brand Raisa Vanessa, and several international celebrities including Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Elisabeth Moss, Isla Fisher have been seen in pieces by the brand.

Ananya also took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share pictures of herself from the photoshoot in which she is posing in her home. On the work front, Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda form a duo in the pan-India film 'Liger' which makes her the youngest actor to have a pan-India film. She will also feature alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled next.

