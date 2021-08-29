Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday's edgy look in bralette, crop jacket and mini skirt is oh-so-glamorous

Ananya Panday serves an edgy look in an oh-so-glamorous pinstriped co-ord crop jacket and mini skirt with a lacy bralette. She nails the art of weekend dressing in her outfit.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:03 AM IST
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has nailed the art of weekend dressing, and her latest look in a co-ord ensemble is proof. The star's penchant for quirky separates is not a secret. From tie-dye jumpers to fun co-ord ensembles, Ananya's party wardrobe is replete with Gen-Z approved pieces. She recently slipped into a matching crop jacket and skirt set and created quite the stir online. Read on to know all about her outfit.

Ananya chose a chic cropped blazer with a matching skirt and lacy bralette from the shelves of the clothing label Bodements. Her stylist Laksmi Lehr posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Ready for the weekend."

If you've been wanting to add a statement blazer and skirt set to your collection, take inspiration from Ananya Panday's oh-so-glamorous outfit that is perfect for a night out with your best friends or a dinner date with beau.

Take a look at the photos:

Ananya Panday chose a notch lapel pinstriped blazer with cropped hemline for the pictures. The jacket featured an open front with metallic eyelets on the hem and long sleeves, which Ananya folded up till her elbow.

Ananya wore the tailored blazer over a lacy black plunging-neck bralette and flashed her toned midriff. She completed her outfit with a draped pinstriped mini skirt featuring metallic eyelets on the border, a button fastening, and faux pockets on the front.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram stories.

The Khaali Peeli actor paired her edgy look with a chunky silver chain, strappy pointed black pumps and a ring. She left her locks open in a middle parting. Glossy nude pink lip shade, grey nail paint, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, and glowing make-up rounded off her glam.

If you wish to elevate your wardrobe, take cues from Ananya and add this piece to your closet. It is a perfect look for the days you want to make an unforgettable statement without putting in too much effort.

