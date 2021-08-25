Ananya Panday wears floral crop top and distressed shorts for new shoot, mom Bhavana Pandey reacts

Crop tops and denim shorts are always the winners when it comes to sartorial choices in this season. This comfy combination is easy to style and always manages to turn heads. No one understands this better than Ananya Panday. While the 22-year-old loves experimenting on the red carpet, her off-duty vibe is fun and relatable. Her most recent pick for a fun photoshoot is another winning look meant for a relaxing weekend. ICYMI, keep scrolling to see how she styled it.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya Panday's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared a picture of the star in a fun outfit. She captioned the post, "That kinda day." Ayesha DeVitre and Stacy Gomes did her hair and make-up.

Ananya chose a floral crop top and distressed denims for the shoot. The photo garnered several likes and reactions from the actor's fans and her mother, Bhavana Pandey, who dropped in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

The off-shoulder crop top in a pastel green shade featured a white floral pattern. The half-sleeved blouse had a cropped hemline, smocked neckline, and gathered cuffs.

Ananya teamed the blouse with high waist denim shorts that had distressed details and frayed hemline.

Ananya flaunted her toned midriff and svelte frame in the ensemble. She paired it with minimal jewels like stacked bangles and a dainty gold necklace with pretty charms.

With open middle-parted and tousled locks, minimal make-up, blush pink lip shade, well-defined eyebrows and glowing skin, Ananya rounded off her glam. The pastel blue acrylic nails added a fun touch to the ensemble.

After the pictures from the fun shoot made it online, Ananya's fans and her mother Bhavana took to the comments section to drop in praises. Bhavana commented, "The great panday." See some of the comments:

Bhavana Pandey's comment

Comments on Ananya Panday's post.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film and Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.

