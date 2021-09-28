Ananya Panday gets ready for Pujo in 89k ruffled saree and embroidered backless blouse

The festive season is upon us, and we are all on the lookout for some inspiration to ramp up our wardrobe. If you are also going through the same, you just have to take cues from Ananya Panday's latest ad shoot. The actor starred in an ad recently for which she wore a dreamy ruffled fuchsia saree with the most stylish blouse.

For the ad shoot, Ananya got ready for Durga Pujo looking like a dream in bespoke organza and georgette saree. Nailing the traditional look, she teamed the fuchsia draped six yards of elegance with an embroidered blouse.

Ananya Panday in a ruffled fuchsia saree.

The traditional six yards Ananya chose for her ad shoot is from the shelves of the designer label Ridhi Mehra. Bollywood's favourite stylist Tanya Ghavri conceptualised the actor's look for the ad shoot. Ayesha DeVitre and Stacy Gomes did her hair and make-up. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures:

The organza and georgette saree featured ruffle details on the pallu, pleats and borders. The bright yet soothing fuchsia colour added to the alluring charm of the ensemble. Ananya wore the six yards with a sleeveless embroidered blouse embellished with sequins, beads and gotta work. The backless piece came together with strappy tie detail.

Ananya Panday in a ruffled fuchsia saree.

Keen on adding this piece to your wardrobe? Well, we have found the price detail for you. The fuchsia saree is available on Ridhi Mehra's website, and adding it to your closet will cost you ₹ ₹88,900.

Ananya Panday's fuchsia saree. (ridhimehra.com)

Ananya styled the breathtaking saree with minimal jewels like bracelets, rings, and gold drop earrings. She tied her locks in a sleek ponytail with a few loose strands sculpting her face. Bright red lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, dainty red bindi, blushed cheeks and sharp contour completed Ananya's glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Liger opposite Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

