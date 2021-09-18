Ananya Panday hooks fans with her ‘hot mess’ in black string bikini at Maldives

The top swimwear trends of 2021 has undoubtedly been string bikinis and Bollywood diva Ananya Panday set fans on frenzy as she too donned a black one in recent picture from Maldives. Flying down to the island nations for a shoot, Ananya's super toned but “hot mess” look in a sexy black string bikini is turning up the heat across the Internet.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya shared a selfie that showed how amazingly fit she really is. The picture featured the diva posing in the backdrop of a messy bed and table as she dolled up in her resort room to slay in between a shot.

Donning a black halter-neck bikini top, Ananya teamed it with a string bikini bottom. She accessorised her look with a gold linked-chain neckpiece and a choker.

To ace the beachy look, Ananya pulled back her wavy tresses into a messy high ponytail hairstyle and amplified the glam quotient with a dab of coral red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the picture, “Hot mess (sic)” and punctuated it with a chilli emoji.

Ananya Panday was styled by fashion stylist Chandni Sareen and her bikini picture makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe now. The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 include neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts.

On another note, from underwater hotels to overwater private bungalows, the Maldives hosts travellers in nothing short of a paradise and is mostly isolated which attracts travellers looking for some peace away from the hustle bustle of metropolitan life. Roughly 500 miles southwest of Sri Lanka, the island nation of Maldives is located between the Arabian and Laccadive seas.

