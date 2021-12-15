Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday, in an all-black attire, is a fresh breath of air on Instagram

Styled by fashion stylist Meagen Concessio, Ananya left her short tresses open in wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by hair stylist Mike Desir and makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire.
Ananya Panday, in an all-black attire, is a fresh breath of air on Instagram(Instagram/@ananyapanday)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:36 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Ananya Panday is in the mood for black. The actor dropped a fresh set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, and they are making fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Ananya Panday fixed our Wednesday with a slew of pictures demonstrating to us how black should be done right.

When it comes to fashion, Ananya always manages to put her sartorial foot forward. Be it casual attires or decking up in a traditional festive ensemble, Ananya's fashion is always on point. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots and they always manage to set the fashion bar higher than the last time. Ananya's athleisure collections are also note-worthy. The actor is often clicked by paparazzi outside her fitness studio in stunning athleisure.

Ananya, for Wednesday, chose a set of pictures in her all-black athleisure to make her Instagram family drool. For the pictures, Ananya played muse to the designer duo Shivan and Narresh and picked a black cropped top and a pair of black shorts from their wardrobe. She layered her look for the day with an oversized trench coat from the shelves of designer Simran Merwah. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Ananya's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her friends and her fans. Ananya's friend Suhana Khan dropped by to comment, "Amazing," while Shanaya Kapoor reacted with multiple heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Amrita Arora dropped heart-eyed and fire emoticons to Ananya's pictures.

Styled by fashion stylist Meagen Concessio, Ananya left her short tresses open in wavy curls as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by hair stylist Mike Desir and makeup artist Stacy Gomes, Ananya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft pink lipstick.

