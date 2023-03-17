Ananya Panday in ice blue saree and bralette nails the bridesmaid look for Alanna Panday's wedding

Ananya Panday completed her bridesmaid duties for cousin Alanna Panday's wedding with partner Ivor McCray. On Thursday, Alanna tied the knot with Ivor in a grand white-themed ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. Ananya has been serving beauteous looks for all the wedding festivities, and for the main ceremony, she brought the ultimate glamour in a classic Manish Malhotra saree. The star chose an ice-blue drape and bralette blouse to marry her cousin sister. Keep scrolling to see Ananya's ensemble.

Ananya Panday in ice blue saree and bralette for Alanna Panday's wedding. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Ananya Panday and cousin Alanna Panday's unique bralettes for Mehendi ceremony should inspire your summer wedding look)

Ananya Panday nails the bridesmaid look

Ananya Panday turned bridesmaid for her cousin Alanna Panday's wedding with longtime beau Ivor McCray. Ananya attended the dreamy ceremony of the couple with her family. The actor chose an embroidered saree and matching blouse from Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. Ananya, who turned muse for Manish during his Lakme Fashion Week grand finale show, styled the six yards with jewels from his latest collection. Check out Ananya's look below and take inspiration for the upcoming wedding season.

Regarding the design elements, Ananya's Manish Malhotra saree in the gorgeous ice blue shade comes in chiffon fabric and features intricate ivory floral Chikankari embroidery, sequin work and bead embellishments on the borders. She wore the drape traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing style and revealing her toned midriff.

Ananya paired the six yards with an ivory bralette blouse featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage, pearl bead embellishments, sequin work, intricately-detailed Chikankari design, fitted bust, super cropped hem length displaying her toned midriff, and a backless silhouette.

Ananya wore the drape with statement jewellery pieces by Manish Malhotra featuring a Kundan choker necklace, matching bangles, and high heels. In the end, Ananya chose centre-parted open wavy locks, nude pink lip shade, a dainty bindi, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and darkened brows for the glam picks.