Ananya Panday, in red and gold, slays bridal fashion goals

Ananya Panday has put fashion police on immediate alert. The actor shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile, late on Friday evening, and since then, her Instagram family has been drooling at her choice of fashion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When it comes to decking up in stunning attires, Ananya always manages to put her best sartorial foot forward. Be it traditional attires or blending casual and ethnic outfits into a perfect mix, the actor never fails to make us swoon with her appearances.

From posing in casual white tee shirts and a distressed pair of denims, to decking up as a bride for a fashion photoshoot, Ananya’s Instagram profile has plethora of fashion cues that we take notes from.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday gets ready for Pujo in ₹89k ruffled saree and embroidered blouse

On Friday, Ananya played muse to the fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula and dressed up in a stunning bridal ensemble from their wardrobe. The fashion designer duo is known for their intricately detailed bridal collections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya chose a red blouse with silver zari designs and a tie down detail. She paired it with a long flowy skirt of the same design. The blouse is lined with golden laces around her midriff. The lehenga hugs her body perfectly and shows off her curves.

Take a look at how stunning the actor looks in the bridal ensemble:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya accessorised her look for the photoshoot with golden jewellery from the house of Raniwala 1881. She teamed her outfit with golden and green bangles, a gold and pearl maang tikka, and a statement choker.

Styled by makeup artist Mickey Contractor and hair stylist Ayesha DeVitre, Ananya wore her hair in a messy bun and left a few locks around her face open to give it a more bridal appeal. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and a dab of nude lipstick - Ananya was ready to stun us all.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.