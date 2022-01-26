Ananya Panday in red mini dress for Gehraiyaan promotions has Internet saying 'HOT', it costs 54k

The leading ladies of the much-anticipated film Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone have been serving back-to-back voguish style statements during the ongoing promotions. Ananya, in particular, is slaying Gen-Z fashion trends and showing that she is the new face to look out for. Her latest appearance in a red dress proves this statement.

Ananya promoted Gehraiyaan on Tuesday with co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The star stepped out in the bay wearing a bright red mini dress from the shelves of the luxury fashion label Magda Butrym. It is from their Autumn/Winter 2021 collection. If you loved the outfit, we found out where you can buy the exact same look.

Ananya and her stylist Lakshmi Lehr posted the photos on Instagram on Tuesday, after which they instantly went viral. Netizens loved Ananya's look and called it 'hot'.

Take a look here:

Ananya's long-sleeve mini dress features bell sleeves, sequin embellishments, floral applique work, and a ruched mini skirt. The plunging waist-length V neckline had a flower embellishment to close the dress at the top and added a sultry touch. Additionally, the figure-skimming silhouette of the ensemble accentuated Ananya's svelte frame.

Keen on buying this look for your wardrobe? The dress is available on the Magda Butrym at a discounted price. Called the Bell sleeve flower detail dress, it is worth ₹65,040 (USD 870) approximately.

The Bell sleeve flower detail dress. (magdabutrym.com)

Ananya opted for minimal accessories with the mini-length dress. She wore gold statement rings and black pointed Christian Louboutin pumps. A centre-parted open hairdo, nude pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.

Ananya's post garnered several likes and comments from her Instagram family. Her sister Alanna Panday wrote, "Wow [fire emojis]." Another user wrote, "Toooo darm hottttt."

Comments on Ananya Panday's post.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.

