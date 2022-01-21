Ananya Panday sets internet on fire in bralette and leather pants for Gehraiyaan promotions: Suhana Khan reacts

Actor Ananya Panday promoted her upcoming film Gehraiyaan with the entire star cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The Gen-Z fashionista slipped into a trendy bralette and faux leather pants for the occasion and set the internet on fire. Fans and Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan also fell in love with her style. Keep scrolling to find all the details of her look.

Ananya took to Instagram today to share several pictures unveiling her look for Gehraiyaan promotions. She captioned the post, "#Gehraiyaan promotions legggggoooo. trailer out now." The star struck stunning poses in the ensemble featuring a chic and bold bralette and faux leather pants.

Ananya's ensemble for the promotional event is from Tiger Mist. It features a light green bralette with a halter neckline, gathered elements, cut-out detail on the front, plunging back, and a knot on the hem. The striking wrap-around silhouette of the top added an extra dose of oomph factor to the Khaali Peeli star's look.

Ananya Panday stuns in a bralette and leather pants.

Ananya teamed the bralette-styled top with chocolate brown faux leather straight-fit pants featuring front pleats, loose silhouette, high-rise waistline, and ankle-length cuffs. She rounded off the attire with an animal printed above-the-ankle high-heeled boots.

Ananya Panday styles the ensemble with minimal accessories.

Ananya glammed up the ensemble by including gold jewellery pieces to her look. She chose gold-plated statement earrings and rings. She rounded off the glam picks with dewy make-up, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, contrasting blue nail paint, and beaming highlighter on the cheekbones.

After Ananya posted the photos on her Instagram profile, she received tons of compliments from her followers. Her BFF Suhana Khan wrote, "Yay [heart eye emoji]." Stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, "Hot [fire emoticon]."

Comments on Ananya Panday's photos.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a film about complex modern relationships. It also stars actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released on February 11 on streaming service Prime Video.

