Ananya Panday is a trendy beach babe in bikini pics from Gehraiyaan days, Suhana Khan says ' oh wow': Check out here

Actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram recently to share a throwback picture from her Gehraiyaan shoot days and set the internet on fire. The star posed for the photos dressed in a trendy bikini set and teamed it with a printed cover-up. She served a total beach babe look in the summer-ready ensemble and got a thumbs up from her best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. The star captioned the post, "When continuity pictures aren't so bad throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz."

Ananya Panday has established herself as a Gen-Z trendsetter with fashionable sartorial choices. From her red-carpet appearances to promotional looks for films, Ananya manages to serve a praise-worthy look every single time. And this new throwback post of her dressed in a pastel-coloured bikini set and printed cover-up backs our claim. Scroll ahead to take a look at the Gehraiyaan actor's pictures. (Also Read: Ananya Panday aces handstand during yoga class in new workout pic, here's why you should also try this pose)

Ananya chose a pastel blue bikini set for the candid photoshoot. It features a strappy bikini top with a sweetheart neckline, wrapover detail on the front, and a curved hem. She teamed the bikini top with matching bottoms featuring a low-rise waistline and high leg cuts.

Ananya draped an orange-coloured cover-up over the pastel blue bikini set. It features an open front, a white leaf pattern adorned all over and a loose silhouette. In the end, Ananya chose minimal make-up, side-parted and open tresses, slip-on sandals in a blue tropical print, a dainty bracelet, and a sleek chain with a pretty charm to round it all off. (Also Read: Ananya Panday in black lace dress dominates red carpet at Awards show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts: See pics)

After Ananya posted the photos, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. The actor's best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor also reacted to the post. They wrote, "Oh wowwww," and "[heart eye emoji] anne." Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis in the comments section. See some of the comments.

Comments on the post Ananya Panday shared.

Meanwhile, Gehraiyaan also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. Ananya also has sports-action drama Liger with Vijay Devarakonda and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.