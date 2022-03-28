Ananya Panday is absolute stunner as she closes Lakme Fashion Week grand finale for Falguni Shane Peacock: Pics, videos

Actor Ananya Panday brought the curtain down at FDCI (Fashion Design Council of India) Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale as she turned showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock. The star walked the ramp on Day 5 and displayed the designer's latest collection. Pictures and videos of Ananya nailing her fierce walk has gone viral on social media and for all the right reasons. The Gehraiyaan actor strutted the ramp dressed in an embellished lavender mini-dress and proved that she is the next-gen star to look out for.

The official Instagram accounts of FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week posted snippets from Ananya's stint as a showstopper to her fan's delight. The star closed the last day of LFW 2022 looking like an absolute stunner. She wore a lavender-hued dress from Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection. Scroll ahead to see all the moments from Ananya's ramp walk.

Ananya wore a mini dress featuring different lavender hues for her grand finale walk at LFW. The strapless ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline, an asymmetrical mini-length hemline, shimmering embellishments done in geometric patterns, a floor-sweeping long train on the back adorned with shimmering pink diamantes.

Ananya took the glamour quotient of her look up by a notch with strappy high heels, stacked gold bracelets with matching charms, and metallic wine coloured nail paint. In the end, Ananya chose winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-adorned eyelashes, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing skin, on-fleek brows, side-parted, wavy open locks and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram account explained the idea behind Falguni Shane Peacock's latest collection in one of their posts. They wrote, "A whimsical collection unfolds bursting with sequins, eye-catching silhouettes, and delicate feathers. Ranging from bomber jackets to dresses, this line has it all. Infused with a glittering charm, every motif stands out with its distinct embroideries."

What do you think of Ananya's showstopper look?