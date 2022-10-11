Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor tick off Tuesday duties in comfy casuals

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor tick off Tuesday duties in comfy casuals

fashion
Published on Oct 11, 2022 06:57 PM IST

Ananya and Khushi wore comfy casual attires as she stepped out of home to tick off Tuesday duties. The actors also gave us all kinds of casual fashion goals.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor tick off Tuesday duties in comfy casuals(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor tick off Tuesday duties in comfy casuals(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Spotting our favourite celebrities running their personal errands is one of our favourite week activities. Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor were spotted in different parts of Mumbai on Tuesday and just like always, they again slayed fashion goals for us. Both are ace fashionistas in themselves and know how to raise the style quotient every time they make a public appearance. From walking off the gym after a sweaty day of workout to slaying fashion goals while ticking off weekday duties, these actors love to drop major cues of fashion for their fans to refer to. Tuesday was no different as Ananya and Khushi were clicked by paparazzi in different parts of the city, looking as ravishing as ever in their comfy casual attires.

Ananya Panday was spotted outside Anshuka Parwani’s yoga studio on Tuesday morning as she smiled for the cameras after her weekday workout. Ananya is currently being trainer by Anshuka, who is known for being the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. Ananya was spotted outside Anshuka Yoga where she looked pretty and chic in a tie and dye T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts. Ananya’s grey and black tie and dye T-shirt featured graphic prints, as she teamed her look for the day in comfy pink flip flops.

Ananya looked chic in a casual T-shirt and gym shorts.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Ananya looked chic in a casual T-shirt and gym shorts.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, was spotted at Khar Exclusive where she posed for the cameras before getting into her car. Khushi, sister of Janhvi Kapoor, and daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 film The Archies. Khushi, for the Tuesday, chose to wear a maroon sweatshirt and a pair of black comfy cotton joggers. The actor smiled for the paparazzi.

Khushi was spotted wearing a comfy sweatshirt and cotton joggers.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)
Khushi was spotted wearing a comfy sweatshirt and cotton joggers.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya and Khushi’s comfy casual Tuesday fashion are giving us all kinds of goals to refer to, for merging style and comfort effortlessly.

