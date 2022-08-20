Khushi Kapoor, in a sultry black co-ord set, sends Internet into a meltdown

Khushi Kapoor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her fashion diaries. Daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor has been trending recently for her sartorial sense of fashion. Khushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film Archies. Khushi’s sense of fashion has been the recent talk of the town. Be it a sultry attire or cutting a perfect silhouette in a casual ensemble, Khushi has been ruling the fashion game. Khushi’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from her fashion diaries and each of them manage to set the fashion bar higher than the last time.

Khushi, a day back, drove all of our midweek blues away with a slew of pictures of herself looking oh-so-glam in a black ensemble. Khushi cut a perfect silhouette in a sultry black attire as she posed for the cameras. Khushi played muse to fashion designer house Monot and picked the ensemble. Khushi’s ensemble featured a cropped slip satin top with cut details at the waist and the neckline. She paired it with a bodycon black satin skirt with midriff and navel baring details and a knot at the back. The ensemble hugged Khushi’s shape and showed off her curves. Khushi further accessorised her look for the day with a golden bracelet on her left arm from the shelves of The Jewel factor. Take a look at her pictures here.

Khushi’s Instagram post was flooded with likes and comments from her friends, family and fans in no time. Khushi’s friend and co-star in the upcoming release Archies Suhana Khan commented, “Amazing,” abd added a heart-eyed emoticon. Karisma Kapoor also dropped by to comment with a black heart emoticon, while Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Stunning,” with a fire emoticon. The best comment came from Deepika Padukone, who wrote, “Uff,” added a heart-eyed emoticon.

Khushi, styled by fashion stylist Chandini Whabi, wore her tresses in a dewy and back brushed look. Assisted by makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Khushi decked up in golden eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.