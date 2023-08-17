Ananya Panday's mini dress is the IT look for night out; her colour-block makeup, accessories steal the show. Take notes

Ananya Panday's love for mini dresses and bodycon silhouettes is quite evident at just one glance on her Instagram page. The actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, and her go-to look is either dresses or sarees. Ananya slipped into a white mini dress and styled it with colour-block accessories and makeup for a recent promotional event. It is the ultimate IT look for a night out with girlfriends. Keep scrolling to steal some style ideas and take notes for your wardrobe.

Ananya Panday promoted Dream Girl 2

Ananya Panday promotes Dream Girl 2 in a mini dress styled with striking makeup and accessories. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share pictures of her stylish look in a white mini dress she wore to promote Dream Girl 2. Ananya shared the post with the caption, "[purple heart and unicorn emoji] Have you guys watched #Naach yet????? #DreamGirl2 25th August." Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled the actor for the event. Meagan has been dressing her up for Dream Girl 2 promotions, and each look has been equally phenomenal. Read our download on this fit below.

Ananya Panday in a white mini dress

Ananya Panday's white-coloured dress features noodle straps on the sleeves and wrapping around her body, crystal-adorned infinity embellishments on the neck, shoulders and midriff, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, cut-outs on the front, ribbed design, full-length sleeves, and a figure-hugging fit highlighting her svelte frame.

Ananya accessorised the ensemble with colour-block jewels and footwear, including a purple gem-adorned ring and mint green strappy pumps with killer high heels. She also wore an embellished ring, a silver chain-link choker, and statement cross-hoop earrings.

Lastly, Ananya chose shimmering purple eye shadow, darkened brows, a hint of mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, rose pink-tinted blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is set to release on August 25.