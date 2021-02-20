Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth 80k for night-in

Wearing long baggy oversized T-shirts or sweatshirts as dresses is something that has been going on for a long time and petite girls, especially, love doing it. You can wear a pair of mini shorts under it or, if the T-shirt is long enough, you can just go like that. We recently saw famous singer Camila Cabello wearing her boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ T-shirt as a dress and now Ananya Panday has been spotted in one and we are not complaining at all.

For a girls night in with her mother, Bhavna Pandey, Ananya wore a beautiful pastel pink oversized sweatshirt. The crewneck sweatshirt was adorned with a colourful cat print and it featured intentional tears in the fabric to give it a worn-out feeling making it look like an extremely comfy and warm sweatshirt. The Student Of The Year 2 actor accessorised the comfy look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and her diamond ring.

Ananya left her side-parted hair down and looked radiant without any makeup as she smiled for the camera. Her mother also opted for a casual attire and was seen wearing a black T-shirt along with a pair of comfy jeans for their night in.

Ananya Panday in sweatshirt worth ₹80k (Instagram/ the_bollywood_closet)

Coming back to Ananya’s pink sweatshirt, it is from the shelves of the high-end couture brand Gucci and if you want to add this Fall Winter 2020 collection piece to your winter wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹79,806 (USD 1,100).

Ananya Panday's sweatshirt is worth ₹80k (Gucci.com)

Check out some of the other looks of Ananya that we are fond of:

On the work front, Ananya is currently working on her film Liger. The film that will be released in Hindi and Tamil also features Vijay Deverakonda. Her upcoming projects even include Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film in which Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

