Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
Ananya Panday in red top and black shorts(Instagram/ lakshmilehr)
fashion

Ananya Panday paints the town red in basic top and mini shorts, seen yet?

  • For her latest photo shoot, Ananya Panday dressed in a basic red top and mini shorts. The actor added a sexy twist to the outfit with her glam. We are inspired.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:02 PM IST

Keeping it simple but sexy has been Ananya Panday's motto when it comes to her off-duty style. The Student Of The Year 2 actor has a fashion sense that most people relate to. From a quirky bikini to a simple T-shirt and shorts, Ananya looks good in everything. Her pictures, that are from a recent photo shoot, are testimony to our statement.

The images that we are talking about shows the 22-year-old dressed in a bright red basic T-shirt with a round neck. She teamed the dropped armhole tank top with a pair of mini black satin shorts. To accessorise the look, she chose a couple of chunky gold rings and posed sensually for the camera. Ananya maintained the sexy vibe with her glam as well.

Her makeup featured subtle smokey eyes, teamed with light kohl, mascara-clad eyelashes, a little blush, some bronzer, a nude lip and lots of highlighter. She added extra oomph to the ensemble by leaving her wavy side-parted hair down. We are in absolute aww. Ananya's stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "got my eyes on you (sic)."

She is a true fashionista in the making. Not long ago, she also gave us holiday fashion goals when Ananya went to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter to ring in the New Year together. Check out some of the other stunning sartorial moments by the actor that are worth bookmarking:

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli. The film that released in 2020 also had Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include Liger in which Ananya will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. She is also a part of Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film which features Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with her.

