Ananya Panday will make your jaws hit the floor in 22k plunging neck velvet dress

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday may only be a few films old in the industry, but she has already made an indelible mark with her fashion choices. Most recently, Ananya has been sharing style bombs with back-to-back pictures of herself slaying bold prints and quirky statements. The Student of the Year 2 actor also featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan India's August issue, and today, she unveiled another look from the shoot.

Ananya shared pictures of herself striking a pose inside a car while wearing a printed velvet drape dress. She shared the images with quirky emoticons and made our jaws hit the floor with her sexy ensemble.

Ananya's outfit is from the shelves of the designer label Nirmooha and is worth ₹22k. Read on to know all the details of the 22-year-old actor's glamorous look.

ALSO READ | Ananya Panday’s sizzling look in ₹22k golden metallic trench makes jaws drop

Ananya wore a geometric printed deep violet velvet dress for the shoot. The draped ensemble, with long sleeves, was cinched at the waist with a belt that came in the same velvet fabric. Her outfit had a plunging neckline and fitted silhouette at the bust and waist. The puffed sleeves added some extra drama to the look.

If you wish to add this outfit to your wardrobe, we have found the price details for you. It is available on the Nirmooha website and is worth ₹22,200. Ananya's head-turning velvet look is a chic fit for attending a late-night bash with friends or a dinner date.

Ananya Panday's dress. (nirmohafashionhouse.com)

Ananya teamed the attire with statement-making jewels like quirky gold rings and shimmery earrings. Her hair was styled in exaggerated curls and tied in a loose ponytail, giving a more relaxed vibe.

For glam, Ananya chose mascara-laden lashes, glossy lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks and on-fleek eyebrows.

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of the Year 2. She has since appeared in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli. Her next release is Shakun Batra's untitled film which also has Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in poignant roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON