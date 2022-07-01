Ankita Lokhande in sequin thigh-slit backless dress wins the glam game with hubby Vicky Jain: See pics and video

Television hottie Ankita Lokhande attended an award show last night with her husband, Vicky Jain, and the pictures and videos from the occasion excited their fans. The couple, with many other television stars, walked the red carpet at a club in Mumbai. While Ankita slipped into a backless sequinned dress with a thigh-high slit for the occasion, Vicky chose a black tuxedo to complement his wife. The couple served red carpet glam in their chic ensembles and even received praise from their fans. Scroll ahead to check out their looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Ankita and Vicky attended an event at a club in Mumbai. Paparazzi clicked them arriving at the location and even posted several snippets of the same on the internet. The couple even posed for the cameras on the red carpet, flaunting their fit for the night. Additionally, a paparazzi Instagram account posted a video of Ankita's dress on their social media page. See it below. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain serve sizzling looks in black embellished outfits)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coming to Ankita's ensemble for the night, the star slipped into a gown decked with shimmering embellishments. She chose an emerald green backless dress. It features spaghetti straps extending to form a criss-cross detail on the back, a plunging V neckline flaunting her décolletage, a side thigh-high slit, floor-grazing hem length, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating the star's frame.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain pose on the red carpet together. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita styled the ensemble with matching accessories, including embellished strappy high heels, statement rings, and dangling earrings adorned with shimmering blue stones. She opted for a messy updo with a few stray strands sculpting her face to style the sequin dress.

In the end, Ankita chose bold black eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks and sharp contouring to round off the glam picks.

Ankita Lokhande stuns in an emerald green dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Vicky complemented his wife in a black tuxedo. He chose a black shawl lapel blazer teamed with a crisp white button-down shirt and straight-fit black pants. He styled the outfit with black dress shoes, a black bow tie and a back-swept hairdo.

What do you think of Ankita and Vicky's look for the red-carpet event?