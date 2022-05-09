Ankita Lokhande in thigh-slit green dress attends Lock Upp bash with husband Vicky Jain: See pics and video

Television hottie Ankita Lokhande attended the success bash of the reality TV show Lock Upp in Mumbai last night with her husband, Vicky Jain. The event saw many stars in attendance, including Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Tejasswi Parkash, Karan Kundrra, and Munawar Faruqui among others. Paparazzi clicked all the stars, including Ankita and Vicky, outside the party venue, where they posed for the cameras. Soon, pictures and videos of the couple started circulating on social media. Ankita's look, featuring an olive green dress with cut-outs and thigh-high slits, for the party also grabbed eyeballs.

Ankita Lokhande arrived at the Lock Upp success bash with her husband, Vicky Jain. Apart from posing for the paparazzi with Vicky at the star-studded event, the Pavitra Rishta actor was captured meeting Ekta Kapoor and hugging her. Scroll ahead to see her pictures and videos from the occasion. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain serve sizzling looks in black embellished outfits)

Ankita's sleeveless olive green ensemble comes with cut-outs on the midriff, a plunging V neckline, risqué thigh-high slits on both sides that bared her legs, a billowy skirt with a figure-skimming fall, floor-grazing hemline, and backless detail. She teamed the ensemble with simple accessories like white strappy heels, rings, and earrings.

In the end, Ankita chose bold glam picks to give a finishing touch to her party look. The actor chose open tresses with heavy curls, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, blush pink lipstick, beaming highlighter, dewy base make-up with bronzer, and blushed cheeks.

Ankita Lokhande attends the Lock Upp bash with Vicky Jain. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ankita went for a fierce and sultry vibe with her ensemble, but her look got mixed reactions from her fans on social media. While a few users commented, "Pretty" and "Soo beautiful Ankita" about her cut-out dress, others criticised her choice of outfit and make-up.

Meanwhile, Vicky accompanied Ankita in an all-blue ensemble. He chose a dark blue blazer with notch lapel collars and a closed front, teamed with a matching button-down shirt and straight fit pants. A pair of black dress shoes and a sleek silver chain completed his ensemble.

Additionally, Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of the reality show Lock Upp on Saturday's grand finale episode. The show's host Kangana Ranaut handed over the trophy to him in the last episode.