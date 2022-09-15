Anne Hathaway recreates Devil Wears Prada outfit at NYFW 2022: Internet says, 'she looks exactly same 16 years later'

Actor Anne Hathaway recently attended the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022, and she wore an ensemble that has sent the internet into a frenzy. The star attended the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 show at the NYFW on September 14. Anne turned up at the occasion in an outfit, which looked quite similar to her character, Andy Sachs' final look in the iconic film The Devil Wears Prada. And this is not it. What broke the internet was Anne sitting in the front row with Anna Wintour - who many believe is the inspiration behind the film's character Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) - while looking exactly the same 16 years later.

Anne Hathaway recreates her Devil Wears Prada character Andy Sachs' final look

The Devil Wears Prada is an iconic film, even after its release 16 years ago. It is one of those movies with an undisputed hold on generations of fashion lovers. Moreover, it had an incredible cast featuring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more stars. Anne and Meryl's characters, Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, still hold a pop-culture influence all these years. So, understandably, this new fashion moment recreated by Anne has broken the internet. Fashion watchdog Diet Prada also shared a post on this viral moment. Check out the post. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor vs Anne Hathaway, who wore the cut-out dress better?)

When Anne Hathaway stepped out in New York to attend the Michael Kors show at the New York Fashion Week, she channelled her inner Andy Sachs – and, honestly, it was iconic. Fans immediately noticed that she recreated the outfit Andy wore during the final scenes of the flick. The star wore a stylish black turtleneck oversized jumper paired with a chocolate brown croc-embossed coat and a matching mini skirt. Black pointed-toe pumps and a clutch completed her overall look.

However, Anne's glam sealed the deal for netizens. The 39-year-old brought back her famous sleek half ponytail and fringe bangs. It is a hairstyle she rocked throughout the 2006 hit movie. Lastly, hoop earrings, pink lip gloss, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin rounded off the makeup picks.

Anne's pictures from NYFW garnered praise from her fans, who couldn't stop gushing about her beauty. One fan wrote, "The way she looks exactly the same 16 years later should be studied." She said: Aging? What's that?." Others called it a "Full circle moment."

