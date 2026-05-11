Anti-tarnish jewellery pieces shine year-round: 7 pieces worth adding to your collection

I have a kind of love affair with imitation jewellery. From statement jhumkas to cute little studs and charming bracelets, I have plenty of them in my chest of drawers. Needless to say, I never shy away from adding a few more. My recent addiction is anti-tarnish jewellery. You can wear these year-round without damaging them.

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What is anti-tarnish jewellery?

7 anti tarnish jewellery pieces worth trying(Freepik)

Anti-tarnish jewellery pieces are specially treated with protective coatings, such as lacquer, rhodium, or gold plating, to prevent oxidation. This coating keeps the jewellery shiny and durable for 1–5 years, depending on your usage. These pieces are mostly waterproof, sweat-resistant, and skin-friendly, which prevents them from moisture, and enhances their longevity. Common materials include stainless steel, 18k gold vermeil, rhodium-plated silver, and brass.

In case, you too are looking to buy some, here are my 7 recommendations from Myntra.

7 anti-tarnish jewellery

1.

PALMONAS Gold-Plated Waterproof and Anti-Tarnish Stainless S...

A sleek wraparound bracelet designed for everyday elegance, this PALMONAS piece blends durability with modern charm. Crafted from stainless steel with a gold-plated finish, it resists tarnishing and handles water exposure with ease. Customers love its adjustable fit and lightweight comfort, noting it pairs well with both casual and formal looks. Some reviews highlight its long-lasting shine even after frequent use.

Styling tip: Stack it with slim bangles or wear solo for a minimal statement.

2.

NAITRA 18K Gold Plated Pearl Love Waterproof & Anti-Tarnish ...

{{^usCountry}} This coordinated NAITRA set combines delicate pearls with a romantic “love” motif, offering a timeless yet trendy aesthetic. The 18K gold plating enhances its luxurious feel while remaining waterproof and anti-tarnish. Customers appreciate its versatility for gifting and special occasions, with many praising its elegant finish and lightweight design. A few mention the pearls add a soft, feminine touch without feeling overpowering. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This coordinated NAITRA set combines delicate pearls with a romantic “love” motif, offering a timeless yet trendy aesthetic. The 18K gold plating enhances its luxurious feel while remaining waterproof and anti-tarnish. Customers appreciate its versatility for gifting and special occasions, with many praising its elegant finish and lightweight design. A few mention the pearls add a soft, feminine touch without feeling overpowering. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Styling tip: Pair with pastel outfits or silk fabrics to highlight the pearl detailing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styling tip: Pair with pastel outfits or silk fabrics to highlight the pearl detailing. {{/usCountry}}

3.

GUESS Tiny Pearly Women Stainless Steel Anti-Tarnish Gold-Pl...

These GUESS drop earrings deliver subtle sophistication with a modern twist. Featuring tiny pearl accents and a gold-plated stainless steel base, they resist tarnish while maintaining a polished look. Customers frequently mention their refined size, making them ideal for daily wear without feeling heavy. Reviews often highlight their versatility across office and evening settings. Some users note the secure closure adds confidence for long wear.

Styling tip: Wear with a sleek ponytail or bun to showcase the drop design.

4.

AQUASTREET 18K Gold Plated Anti-Tarnish MAMA letters and Hea...

AQUASTREET’s “MAMA” necklace blends sentiment with sparkle, featuring zircon accents and a heart detail. The 18K gold plating ensures a lasting shine while the anti-tarnish design makes it suitable for everyday wear. Customers often describe it as a meaningful gift, appreciating its emotional value and neat craftsmanship. Many reviews highlight how it retains its shine even after repeated use.

Styling tip: Layer with shorter chains to create a personalised, stacked look.

5.

AARSEE OFFICIAL Anti-Tarnish 22Kt Gold Plated Radiant Polki ...

This AARSEE necklace showcases traditional polki charm elements with a radiant 22Kt gold-plated finish. Designed to resist tarnish, it blends heritage aesthetics with modern durability. Customers admire its intricate detailing and festive appeal, often choosing it for weddings and celebrations. Reviews mention it looks premium without being overly heavy. Some appreciate its ability to elevate simple outfits instantly.

Styling tip: Pair with ethnic wear like sarees or lehengas for a statement finish.

6.

ShopSiiri Luxe Gleam 925 silver Anti Tarnish Zircon Studded ...

Crafted from 925 silver, these ShopSiiri hoop earrings combine durability with sparkle through zircon embellishments. Their anti-tarnish finish ensures they maintain brilliance over time. Customers frequently praise their premium feel and comfortable fit, noting they don’t irritate sensitive ears. Reviews highlight the balance between subtle shine and bold hoop styling. Many users love them as a reliable everyday accessory.

Styling tip: Match with silver rings or bracelets for a cohesive, polished look.

7.

TEULRIP Stainless Steel Anti Tarnish Gold-Plated Artificial ...

This TEULRIP minimal chain offers understated elegance with delicate artificial stone accents. Built with stainless steel and gold plating, it resists tarnishing while staying lightweight and durable. Customers appreciate its simple yet refined design, making it suitable for layering or solo wear. Reviews often highlight its affordability and long-lasting finish. Some note it’s perfect for daily styling without feeling flashy.

Styling tip: Layer with pendants or chokers for a trendy, multi-chain effect.

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FAQ for Anti-Tarnish Jewellery What is anti-tarnish jewellery? Anti-tarnish jewellery is designed with special coatings or materials that slow down oxidation, helping it retain shine and color for longer.

Can I wear anti-tarnish jewellery in water? Many pieces are water-resistant, but frequent exposure to water, soap, or chlorine may still reduce longevity over time

How long does anti-tarnish jewellery last? With proper care, it can maintain its shine for months or even years, depending on usage and storage.

Does anti-tarnish mean it will never fade? No. It resists tarnishing but is not completely immune. Care habits still matter.

How should I store it? Keep jewellery in a dry, airtight box or pouch, away from moisture and direct sunlight.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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