Anti-Valentine makeover: Beauty enhancing tips to try in Anti-Valentine's Week

February is known as the Month of Love because every day and date of the month has been inscribed on a heart, giving you a romantic feeling all month long and despite having less time, females don't mind going above and beyond to look beautiful while boyfriends are busy giving them cosmetic session packages but those who don't like the days of love and are single should also indulge in self care during Anti-Valentine's Week that follows Valentine's Day celebrations. A day after Valentine's Day, people mark the Anti-Valentine's Week which begins on February 15 and ends on February 21 and is marked by Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day.

Want a makeover that will make your ex drop his jaws or others go weak in the knees? We suggest girls can put on coloured contact lenses that match their outfits to honour this day and look really stunning doing so but these days, eye lash extensions are much sought after to give eyes and faces a fresh appearance because, after all, eyes are the language of love.

These days, girls go to beauty clinics to look attractive and appealing and there are a wide variety of non-surgical beautifying procedures available, including medi facials, Hollywood facials, chemical peels, body, arm, back and leg polishing and full body laser. The demand for cosmetic procedures has changed significantly due to evolving lifestyles.

One of the most desirable feature for every girl is a radiant, healthy skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akriti Gupta, Cosmetic Dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic in New Delhi, shared, “Every year during this time I deal primarily with young women in their 20s and early 30s who are coming to me for skin rejuvenation. Girls are demanding complexion-enhancing procedures like chemical peels, carbon laser facials, Hollywood facials and skin polishing as these are good for pigmentation, acne and other facial imperfections.”

You can go for full body polishing package, which includes polishing on the back, arms and legs and can surely make your Anti-Valentine's Week a scintillating one and look ravishing too. Here are few beauty and skincare tips suggested by Dr Akriti Gupta -

1. First and foremost, remember the CMS Rule: Cleaning, Moisturizing and sunscreen are vital necessities. It will support maintaining the health of your skin. Remember to remove all of your makeup before night and exfoliate your skin once each week.

2. Use natural products only - Natural products should always be used as they have few adverse effects and are safe for your skin. You can utilise natural vitamin C products for your face in addition to starting a vitamin C diet. For example, you may use a strawberry/orange peel face mask to gently exfoliate your skin, eliminating dirt and dead skin cells that may have built up in your pores over time. This will make your skin appear more youthful and beautiful.

3. Lighten your dark circles: Before the big day, reduce all puffiness around your eyes by applying cool green tea ice packs there each day, or cover them up with a yellow undertone concealer that matches the colour of your skin.

4. Get your pout in tip-top shape: This should involve a quick lip rub to get rid of any itchy dead skin as well as some serious mouthwash. When your lips are feeling dry, apply a few drops of the oil onto them after rubbing several times during the day.

5. Nailed it: Rub the inside of a half a lemon on your nails from the inside out if they appear yellow. After that, massage the cuticles well with a few drops of olive oil.

6. Last but not least, stay hydrated: Drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water per day to avoid your skin ever drying out. Stay hydrated even if you don't feel thirsty by drinking flavoured water without sugar or unsweetened beverages like green tea with lemon drops.