Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin in black and white outfits, don't miss the heart and A on his sweater: Watch videos

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, took a flight out of Mumbai today. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the airport, dressed in matching white and black outfits. The two stars nailed casual-chic airport fashion statements with their fit picks for the jet-set look, and we cannot help but swoon. If you need the inspiration to make a statement with your partner while travelling, take tips from Anushka and Virat. Keep scrolling to check out Anushka and Virat's pictures and videos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli clicked at the Mumbai airport

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out in the city to catch a flight out of Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked the couple outside the airport and a few posted videos on Instagram. Anushka and Virat matched their outfits by opting for a white top and black bottoms, serving their fans with an adorable couple fashion moment. Soon, the snippets from the airport started going viral. A few fans even showered the couple with love by posting comments like "beautiful couple" and dropping heart emojis. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma enjoys lunch date with Virat Kohli in London dressed in dreamy midi dress worth ₹9k. All pics)

For the airport look, Anushka Sharma chose a solid white jumper featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves, ribbed hems, cropped hem length, drop shoulders, and a baggy silhouette. She teamed the top with black high-rise denim jeans featuring wide legs and an ankle-length hemline.

Lastly, Anushka styled her airport outfit with a black bucket hat, a matching over-the-body fanny pack, chunky white lace-up sneakers, open tresses and a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli complemented his wife in a white baggy knit sweater with a round neckline and full-length sleeves. The heart and A initial embroidered in red hue on the top stole the show. In the end, black pants, a backpack, nerdy glasses, a rugged beard and a side-parted hairdo rounded it all off.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in 2021.