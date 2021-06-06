Anushka Sharma in sweatshirt and joggers gives a glam twist to comfy athleisure

Anushka Sharma’s sartorial choices are all about comfort and glamour. One look at her Instagram profile, and you would know what we are talking about. From simple pastel-coloured ethnic ensembles to printed dresses and chic sweatshirt and joggers set, the actor loves wearing it all.

Recently, Anushka took to Instagram to share a happy picture of herself from Southampton, England. The actor has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. The World Test Championship (WTC) final will take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Anushka shared the pretty picture with the caption, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for some time. #QuarantineAtTheStadium.”

In the photo, the new mom was dressed comfortably in a chic pair of hooded jumper and joggers. The ivory sweatshirt had a loose silhouette with a red quirky print on the front. The actress teamed the jumper with a pair of dark grey-brown colour joggers with cuffed bottoms, elongated drawcord and a relaxed but tapered fit. She rounded off her look with Gucci sliders and white socks on her feet.

Anushka styled her comfy athleisure look with open tresses styled in a side parting and a no-makeup look. With her naturally glowing skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and pink-tinted lip shade, Anushka completed her look. She looked effortless in her outfit, and we love it.

The hooded jumper that Anushka wore in the click is from Gucci and sports the phrase Guccify Yourself. If you wish to add this piece to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The jumper is worth ₹1,02,040 (USD 1,395).

Anushka’s Instagram posts are full of inspiration for anyone looking for style statements that scream voguish silhouettes while incorporating comfort. Take a look at some of her latest glam looks:

Anushka tied the knot with Virat Kohli in an intimate wedding in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

