Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Anushka Sharma nails effortless vibes in 5k Pride T-shirt with Virat Kohli
fashion

Anushka Sharma nails effortless vibes in 5k Pride T-shirt with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma adds pride colours to her casual black T-shirt in a video with her husband, Virat Kohli. The shirt is worth ₹5k and the actor nailed effortless vibes in it.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently appeared in a video. They thanked Shiv Sena leader Rahul N Kanal for his work in the animal welfare sector in the clip. For her appearance, Anushka wore a black shirt with pride colours and teamed it with lavender bottoms.

Anushka wore a casual crew neck T-shirt from the label AllSaints for the video worth 5k. The short sleeve Pride top features the AllSaints signature on the chest, with the colours of the rainbow behind.

According to the website, a part of the T-shirt's sale will be donated to Kaleidoscope. It is a UK-based charity focused on fighting for the human rights of LGBT+ people across the world, the brand said on its website.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma in 1k mini cut-out dress looks effortless with Virat Kohli

Open side-swept locks, glowing face, no make-up and a nude lip shade completed Anushka's glam in the video. She accessorised the look with large gold hoop earrings and two dainty gold chains carrying pretty charms.

Coming back to the top, the AllSaints crew neck Pride shirt will be a great addition to your casual wardrobe. It is available on the brand's website for 5,145 (USD 69) if you wish to buy it.

Anushka's sartorial sense is all about mixing comfortable and stylish elements in a perfect blend. Be it a comfy dress or classic jeans and T-shirt combo, the star's wardrobe is full of such pieces. Her style is worth falling in love with, and this latest look proves this for us.

Anushka and Virat are vocal supporters for animal welfare and rights. They have often spoken on the subject in the past. On World Stray Animals' Day (April 4), Virat has announced that through his foundation - Virat Kohli Foundation - he has set up two animal shelters in Mumbai.

Anushka married Virat Kohli in Italy in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.

