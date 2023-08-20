Anushka Sharma nails the bralette under blazer trend by giving it an athleisure twist in new pics. Are you taking notes?

Anushka Sharma shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram today, delighting millions of her followers. Anushka is known for being effortless, minimalist and on top of trends when it comes to her sartorial choices off the screen. The star loves wearing cotton suits, summer dresses, trendy denim and crop tops, and more. For this photoshoot, she embraced the bralette under the blazer trend and gave it an athleisure twist. Serving fans with a look perfect for summer brunches, casual outings, and weekend errand runs. Scroll through to see the photos.

Anushka Sharma gives athleisure twist to bralette under blazer trend

Anushka Sharma nails the bralette under blazer trend by giving it an athleisure twist. (Instagram)

Today, Anushka Sharma shared the pictures from her photoshoot - a part of a Puma campaign (Anushka is their brand ambassador) - on Instagram. The photos show her posing in a neutral-coloured ensemble - the blazer and bralette set came in a solid black shade, and the pants in a soothing beige shade. The full look is from the shelves of Puma. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and glam. Check it out below and steal some styling ideas from the actor.

Anushka's solid black sleeveless bralette features broad straps on the shoulders, a plunging U neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted silhouette. She layered it with a matching blazer featuring notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and an open front.

Anushka matched the blazer and bralette set with beige-coloured pants featuring an elasticated high-rise waist, relaxed straight-leg silhouette, side pockets, and a below-the-ankle hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers, statement rings, dainty gold earrings, and a black printed and patchwork embroidered baseball cap.

Lastly, Anushka chose highlighted eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eyes, glossy blush pink lips, glowing blushed skin, rouge-tinted cheeks, and black nails for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.

