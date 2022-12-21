Anushka Sharma’s casual to sportswear diaries are goals. All pics

Anushka Sharma is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals on a regular basis with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From sharing the goofy side of herself with her loved ones, to her personal diaries and her professional commitments, Anushka’s Instagram profile is replete with snippets from it all. Anushka also loves to share snippets from her fashion diaries. The actor’s fashion mantra is short, simple and effective – she believes in keeping it minimal and chic with a dash of personalised sass. Anushka's attires and looks are always loved and adored by her fans.

Anushka was spotted a day back in Mumbai where she sported a white casual ensemble. The actor also announced her association with the brand Puma as she decked up in a white and grey sports bra with the name of the brand written on it. In Mumbai, Anushka posed for multiple pictures and sported her bright smile. Anushka, later in the day, shared a slew of pictures from her Puma photoshoot on her Instagram profile and officially announced herself as the brand ambassador of the brand. “Well, that’s just how it’s done,” Anushka captioned the pictures. Anushka's pictures feature ensembles that are making her Instagram family drool. From sportswear to casuals to attires with a touch of bling, Anushka is acing it in style. Anushka, in one of the pictures, can be seen sporting a black sports bra and a black bomber jacket, featuring a white patch. She teamed it with a pair of pink shorts featuring wrap around details.

Anushka, in another picture from the set, can be seen giving us all kinds of sportswear vibes with a feel of bling, in a white and golden jacket, and a pair of matching trousers, topped with white shoes. Anushka also showed us how to keep it basic and yet stylish in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, and added the necessary pop of colours with a pink and yellow puffer jacket, featuring patches of ivory white at the sleeves. Virat Kohli has the best reaction to her pictures. He dropped by to comment with multiple red heart emoticons.

