Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma fly back to city in comfy casuals

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known as the power couple. They also keep making their fans drool often with snippets from their personal diaries together. Be it spending quality time with daughter Vamika at home, or traveling to a stunning country together, their family albums are goals for us. Virat and Anushka are also known for their airport looks. The couple believes in keeping it casual, comfortable and stylish. Anushka is loved for her sartorial sense of fashion, and so is Virat. The couple often keep dropping cues of fashion with their public appearances with each other. They also love to share snippets from their personal diaries on their Instagram profiles to update their fans.

Anuska and Virat recently flew back to the city in style. A day back, Anushka and Virat were photographed by paparazzi outside Mumbai International Airport, as they walked together in style. Anushka and Virat recently took off from Mumbai. However, now they are back in comfy casuals. With their recent airport look, they again proved that while flying, comfort should be the main criteria for choosing the look. Anushka looked chic in a navy-blue sweatshirt with graphic prints, and a pair of black trousers with wide legs. Virat, on the other hand, complemented his lady in a white T-shirt and a pair of black casual trousers. The couple twinned when it came to matching shoes. They decked up in matching white sneakers. Anushka and Virat also opted to accessorise their casual looks in caps. Virat opted for a white cap, while Anushka looked stylish in a wine-red cap. Anushka also wore tinted shades.

Virat and Anushka posed together.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Anushka and Virat met on the sets of an ad film, and started dating in 2013. In 2017, they got married in a dreamy wedding in Italy. They are parents to Vamika, their daughter, whom they welcomed together in January, 2021.