Anushka Sharma's short hairdo in new pics is the trendy summer cut you should definitely know about: Check out here

With the humid summer and monsoon heat torturing us in full swing, managing long hair becomes a mess. If you feel the same way, you would agree that there's nothing more gratifying than a seasonal chop. But deciding on a new look can be a task. This is where we and your favourite celebrities can help you. There's nothing better than looking at Bollywood for some great inspiration for fashion and lifestyle. And for that much-needed short chop in this weather, you should take inspiration from Anushka Sharma's super trendy haircut. The star has been championing the shoulder-grazing lob - one of her shortest hairstyles in many years, and it is a raging summer look this season.

On Tuesday, Anushka dropped several pictures of herself on Instagram. They showed the star getting ready for a shot as her team worked on her hair and makeup. She captioned the post, "Vibe." Keep scrolling to take a look at her photos. (Also Read: Loved Anushka Sharma's mini dress for her 34th birthday celebrations with Virat Kohli? It costs ₹85k)

The pictures show the Chakda 'Xpress star rocking a low-maintenance shoulder-grazing lob. For the uninitiated, a lob is a haircut just above the shoulders, at shoulder level or just below. Like Anushka, you can style this look by adding some waves to the ends and parting it on the side for more definition and bounce. Anushka's hairdo proves how losing a few inches can go a long way for a sleek new look. The length can also breathe new life into your daily look.

Earlier, Anushka had jetted off to the Maldives for a holiday with her daughter, Vamika, and husband, Virat Kohli. The star shared glimpses of her enjoying the white sand beaches, clear blue water and the tropical weather in trendy swimsuits. She also posted a video of her best memories from the island nation, featuring Vamika and Virat. "Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back," Anushka captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Anushka has Chakda 'Xpress in the pipeline. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.