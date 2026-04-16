Anushka Sharma's stylish crop blouse-maxi skirt look to cheer RCB at 2026 IPL wins over fans, they call her 'Lady luck'
During the RCB vs LSG IPL match, Anushka Sharma wore a fashionable pinstriped blouse and white skirt, capturing fans' attention.
Anushka Sharma's stadium outfits to support her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) have been the talk of the town. From stylish tops with denim or linen pants to breezy cotton dresses, the actor's style file is one to take inspiration from.
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On Wednesday, Virat Kohli's IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), played against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and won by 9 wickets. During the intense match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Anushka was in the stands cheering for RCB, exciting fans who flooded the social media with comments like, “Lady luck in the stands.”
What did Anushka Sharma wear to the RCB vs LSG IPL match?
Anushka Sharma was clicked on the stands, dressed in a stylish, cropped blouse-and-skirt look. According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, the set is from the French luxury ready-to-wear brand Sandro Paris Officiel. The top is called Ruffle Striped Shirt in Bleu/Marine, and costs USD 350 (approximately ₹32,665). Meanwhile, the skirt is called the Maxi Poplin Skirt with Ties in White and is worth USD 425 (approximately ₹39,665).{{/usCountry}}
Anushka Sharma was clicked on the stands, dressed in a stylish, cropped blouse-and-skirt look. According to the Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, the set is from the French luxury ready-to-wear brand Sandro Paris Officiel. The top is called Ruffle Striped Shirt in Bleu/Marine, and costs USD 350 (approximately ₹32,665). Meanwhile, the skirt is called the Maxi Poplin Skirt with Ties in White and is worth USD 425 (approximately ₹39,665).{{/usCountry}}
Decoding the styling{{/usCountry}}
Decoding the styling{{/usCountry}}
Anushka's blouse comes in a white and blue pinstriped pattern accentauted by a pristine white border. It features a collared neckline, front button closures, a sleeveless design, a cropped hem length, and a tailored fit. The frill additions to the bust, sleeves, and hem add a whimsical touch to the blouse.
The actor paired the stylish blouse with a pristine white skirt featuring a high-rise waist, a drop-waist silhouette with a flowy bottom, a frill design at the hips, and a maxi-length hem.
She accessorised her look with a gold chain-link bracelet, a stylish watch, gold hoop earrings, and a chain-link choker necklace. For her tresses, she chose to let them loose, styled with soft waves and a centre parting.
Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, light mascara coating on the lashes, glossy mauve pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a hint of kohl on the upper waterline.
About Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma is an award-winning Indian actor. Her husband, Virat Kohli, is an Indian cricketer. The couple's relationship began during a 2013 ad shoot. After which, they tied the knot in 2017. The couple got married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy, intimate ceremony in Tuscany. Later, they welcomed two kids. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.
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