Anushka Sharma wears 10k white maxi dress for date with Virat Kohli at Leeds, see pics

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma is currently in the United Kingdom with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. The star is accompanying Virat during the Test match between the Indian and England cricket teams. Recently, pictures of the couple at a restaurant in Leeds, England, surfaced online. Anushka looked gorgeous in a white dress as she posed with her hubby at the eatery. If you also loved the dress, we have all the details for you.

Anushka and Virat visited the Tharavadu restaurant in Leeds, England, for a lunch date. The couple even posed with the staff and other guests at the eatery.

For the outing, Anushka chose a white dress from the fast-fashion label ASOS. She styled the dress with a Stella McCartney bag and minimal jewels. If you wish to buy Anushka's dress, read ahead to know its price.

Anushka chose an eyelet maxi with blouson sleeves and a tie front for her lunch date. The long dress featured a free-flowing silhouette adorned with cut-out details on the hem. The white colour and the effortless fit of her ensemble makes it a perfect choice for sweltering summer days or lunch outings.

Keen on including the maxi in your wardrobe? Well, it is available on the ASOS website and is worth ₹12,686 (USD 171). However, currently, you can get the dress at a discounted price of ₹10,148 approximately (USD 136.80).

Anushka's ASOS EDITION eyelet maxi dress. (asos.com)

Anushka styled the outfit by wearing strappy beige and gold sandals and an over-the-body mini round bag from Stella McCartney. She chose layered gold chains, hoop earrings and rings for accessories.

To round it off, Anushka left her short and wavy tresses open in a side parting and chose minimal make-up. She also wore a black face mask to keep herself safe during the pandemic.

Virat complemented his wife in an oversized black T-shirt, teamed with grey joggers, white sneakers and a face mask.

What do you think of Anushka's outfit?

