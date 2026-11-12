At a Diwali party in Singapore, Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur royal family showed up in a white chikankari gown with a train that just would not end

Princess Gauravi Kumari, entrepreneur and member of the former royal family of Jaipur, had one of the standout fashion moments of the Diwali season. She attended Cartier’s recent Diwali party in Singapore in a custom ivory gown by Amit Aggarwal. Also read | Inside Jaipur’s royal Diwali at City Palace: Princess Gauravi Kumari, Padmanabh Singh, and Diya Kumari mark festival with traditional rituals

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The party, with cascading marigold installations, soft drapery, and warm light everywhere, was held at Jiak Kim House, along the Singapore River – it was the perfect backdrop for a royal entrance. Gauravi attended with her brother, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, aka Pacho, who kept it sharp in a deep emerald velvet bandhgala jacket with black trousers.

Gauravi Kumar's gown: old craft, brand-new energy

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Designer Amit Aggarwal shared the look on Instagram on November 12, and his caption read, “Gauravi Kumari wears our chikankari couture for the Cartier Diwali celebrations in Singapore. Reimagining the traditional craft of chikankari through engineered construction and our signature materials, the ensemble evolves into a new expression of movement, light and form.”

The gown was pearl white, with a silhouette that nodded to the saree drape but worked like a fully sculpted evening gown. The neckline was asymmetric — off-the-shoulder on one side, with a structured pleated drape falling from the other. Across the bodice, diagonal bands of delicate chikankari florals met Amit Aggarwal’s signature corded, metallic ribbing. The result was a cinched, corseted waist that caught the light every single time Gauravi moved.

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Nothing about this look was simple

{{^usCountry}} In behind-the-scenes photos shared by the designer in his Instagram post, you can see artisans hand-stitching white threads and micro-beads on a wooden embroidery hoop, building up medallion florals, latticework, and raised phanda textures. That handwork flows all the way down into a column skirt with geometric borders and fine threadwork. Also read | Gen Z is not saving chikankari, ajrakh, kundan for weddings: It is turning Indian clothes and jewellery into an everyday fashion statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In behind-the-scenes photos shared by the designer in his Instagram post, you can see artisans hand-stitching white threads and micro-beads on a wooden embroidery hoop, building up medallion florals, latticework, and raised phanda textures. That handwork flows all the way down into a column skirt with geometric borders and fine threadwork. Also read | Gen Z is not saving chikankari, ajrakh, kundan for weddings: It is turning Indian clothes and jewellery into an everyday fashion statement {{/usCountry}}

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The front was gorgeous. But the back? It was a whole different level. From behind, the structured ribbed bodice melted into a sheer, pleated drape that wrapped around her arm and then just kept going — unfurling across the floor in a sweeping, translucent pool of fabric. Dotted with subtle shimmer, the train was the perfect contrast to the dense embroidery up top.

Gauravi kept everything else clean and luminous

Her hair was parted to the side and pulled into a sleek, glossy low bun. Her makeup was soft and glowy, with warm bronzed tones and a muted rose lip. And the jewellery? Cartier, obviously. Sparkling diamond drop earrings, a delicate diamond necklace with a green emerald pendant, and a statement diamond ring.

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In a quote card shared with the photos, Amit Aggarwal said he loved how naturally Gauravi connected with the ensemble, letting the intricacy of the craft speak for itself. He also said, “Gauravi has a very distinct presence, beautifully bringing together the grace of her heritage and the sensibility of a modern woman. I felt chikankari, with its rich history and timeless beauty, offered a beautiful canvas to reinterpret this age-old craft through our contemporary design language.”