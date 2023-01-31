Athiya Shetty's Chikankari suit, sneakers for dancing with KL Rahul at wedding after-party proves Chill brides are best

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony a few days ago at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The actor wore several stunning outfits for the various festivities - which took place leading up to her wedding, including a gorgeous Anamika Khanna lehenga that took 10,000 hours to make, her Nani's vintage earrings with a Chikankari lehenga, and more. Now, Athiya's stylist has shared a few pictures from the wedding after-party, proving that 'chill brides' are the best. Keep scrolling to read our download on Athiya's gorgeous ensemble that mixed traditions and modern styling. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty wore Nani's antique earrings, Chikankari lehenga with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi with KL Rahul)

Chill bride Athiya Shetty dons a Chikankari suit for a wedding after-party

On Monday, celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who styled all of Athiya's wedding looks, shared pictures of Athiya's gorgeous outfit from the after-party. Athiya had slipped into a stunning and cool ivory Chikankari suit for her after-party. The celebrations took place after her Mehendi ceremony, and the star changed from a heavy Chikankari lehenga into a comfy outfit to dance the night away with KL Rahul. Designer Anjul Bhandari designed both looks for the bride. Check out Athiya's pictures in the suit below.

Athiya's off-white Chikankari suit features a blazer, corset top and matching pants. The one-of-a-kind custom ensemble comes embellished in taar jaal, baby pearls and sequins to amp up the glam quotient.

While the coat features full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, open front and patch pockets, the pants have a high-rise waistline, flared silhouette and side pockets.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dance the night away at their wedding after-party. (Instagram)

In the end, Athiya completed the outfit with a strapless corset blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, asymmetric cropped hem, and fitted bodice. Comfy sneakers, diamond hoop jhumkis and a diamond ring completed the accessories with the stylish look.

For the glam picks, Athiya chose centre-parted open wavy locks, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, and minimal contouring.