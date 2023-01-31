Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Athiya Shetty's Chikankari suit, sneakers for dancing with KL Rahul at wedding after-party proves Chill brides are best

fashion
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:50 AM IST

Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty's outfit for dancing the night away with KL Rahul at their wedding after-party is the IT look for every bride-to-be. She wore a custom Chikankari suit and proved that chill brides are the best. See pictures inside.

Chill bride Athiya Shetty dances the night away with KL Rahul. (Instagram)
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in an intimate ceremony a few days ago at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The actor wore several stunning outfits for the various festivities - which took place leading up to her wedding, including a gorgeous Anamika Khanna lehenga that took 10,000 hours to make, her Nani's vintage earrings with a Chikankari lehenga, and more. Now, Athiya's stylist has shared a few pictures from the wedding after-party, proving that 'chill brides' are the best. Keep scrolling to read our download on Athiya's gorgeous ensemble that mixed traditions and modern styling. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty wore Nani's antique earrings, Chikankari lehenga with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi with KL Rahul)

Chill bride Athiya Shetty dons a Chikankari suit for a wedding after-party

On Monday, celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who styled all of Athiya's wedding looks, shared pictures of Athiya's gorgeous outfit from the after-party. Athiya had slipped into a stunning and cool ivory Chikankari suit for her after-party. The celebrations took place after her Mehendi ceremony, and the star changed from a heavy Chikankari lehenga into a comfy outfit to dance the night away with KL Rahul. Designer Anjul Bhandari designed both looks for the bride. Check out Athiya's pictures in the suit below.

Athiya's off-white Chikankari suit features a blazer, corset top and matching pants. The one-of-a-kind custom ensemble comes embellished in taar jaal, baby pearls and sequins to amp up the glam quotient.

While the coat features full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, open front and patch pockets, the pants have a high-rise waistline, flared silhouette and side pockets.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dance the night away at their wedding after-party. (Instagram)

In the end, Athiya completed the outfit with a strapless corset blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, asymmetric cropped hem, and fitted bodice. Comfy sneakers, diamond hoop jhumkis and a diamond ring completed the accessories with the stylish look.

For the glam picks, Athiya chose centre-parted open wavy locks, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, fuchsia pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, and minimal contouring.

