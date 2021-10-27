Athiya Shetty's strappy peach sharara set with pockets is every girl's dream

Taking pastel fashion to new heights this festive season, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty dolled up for an advertorial in a strappy peach sharara set and the Internet was on fire. Delaying winters single-handedly, Athiya laid fashion goals on how to glam up this Diwali with summer florals and her sultry pastel orange sharara set with pockets on either side left the fashionista in us is impressed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures flooding the social media platforms ever since her latest photoshoot, feature the diva donning a cut sleeves kurti that came with broad straps and a plunging square-neckline to ooze oomph. The kurti sported summer florals with embroidery in bright hues of orange and green.

Athiya teamed it with a pair of sharara that too sported floral prints and embroidery in orange and green all over. The look was layered with a matching dupatta that was lined with orange tassels all along the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Athiya completed her attire with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look only with a pair of statement earrings and a finger ring.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking pastel fashion to new heights this festive season, Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty dolled up for an advertorial in a strappy peach sharara set and the Internet was on fire. Delaying winters single-handedly, Athiya laid fashion goals on how to glam up this Diwali with summer florals and her sultry pastel orange sharara set with pockets on either side left the fashionista in us is impressed.

The pictures flooding the social media platforms ever since her latest photoshoot, feature the diva donning a cut sleeves kurti that came with broad straps and a plunging square-neckline to ooze oomph. The kurti sported summer florals with embroidery in bright hues of orange and green.

Athiya teamed it with a pair of sharara that too sported floral prints and embroidery in orange and green all over. The look was layered with a matching dupatta that was lined with orange tassels all along the border.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leaving her wavy tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Athiya completed her attire with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look only with a pair of statement earrings and a finger ring.

|#+|

The actor amplified the glam quotient with a nude pink lip gloss that matched her eyeshadow tint, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Athiya set fans on frenzy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The sharara set originally costs ₹29,900 on the designer website.

Athiya Shetty's sharara set from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya Shetty was styled by fashion stylist and designer Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. On another note, the spring 2021 runways were full of hues like bubblegum, pastel pink, sherbet lemon or embracing more lightweight looks and to boost the most simple of shapes and moods, pastel colours are dialling down the girlishness by mixing punch-packing pop colours to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial spring favourite. Ladylike and sweet looking hues, pastels are one of the biggest fashion trends this year and a wave of pastel-coloured pieces is currently ruling the wardrobes and runaways, even midriff-baring style, as the warm-weather trend.

The splendour of soft pastel hues is currently a growing trend in the fashion world. They are basically a dummy-proof styling idea that is here to stay to make us feel better about our lives with their dreamy and comfy look at a time when there is so much uncertainty in the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.