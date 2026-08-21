Athleisure is taking over Indian fashion: Decathlon India’s Sports Director on what Gen Z and Millennials are wearing

Athleisure in India has moved far beyond the gym.

A pair of joggers that once belonged strictly to a workout wardrobe can now be worn for a coffee run. Performance sneakers have become everyday staples, while breathable tops, oversized silhouettes and technical fabrics are increasingly making their way into casual wardrobes.

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For Gen Z and millennials in India, comfort is no longer the opposite of style. It is part of it.

In a conversation with HT Shop Now, Hans Peter Jensen, Sports Director at Decathlon India, said, "This shift has turned athleisure from a passing trend into an everyday lifestyle. In India, athleisure has shifted from a temporary trend to a full-blown lifestyle.”

The change was accelerated by work-from-home dressing, but it has continued well beyond the pandemic. Today, sportswear is being worn for everything from commuting and travelling to casual meetings and social plans.

Performance is becoming part of everyday fashion

One of the biggest changes in athleisure is that consumers are no longer looking at sportswear purely through the lens of appearance.

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Features that were once associated primarily with gym clothes are now becoming desirable in everyday pieces. Sweat-wicking fabrics, four-way stretch and seamless construction are increasingly valued because they make clothing easier to wear through long, busy days.

“Young Indian consumers want high-functionality in their daily wardrobes,” Jensen says, adding that sports gear is no longer restricted to the gym or track.

That could mean wearing a pair of performance-inspired sneakers with jeans, styling breathable activewear with everyday separates or choosing lightweight joggers for a day that involves commuting, errands and social plans.

The result is a wardrobe where the boundaries between activewear and casualwear are becoming increasingly blurred.

Gen Z is making athleisure more relaxed

While comfort is important across generations, Gen Z is putting its own spin on the trend.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Jensen, younger consumers are gravitating towards relaxed, oversized fits and bold, tech-forward aesthetics. Instead of treating activewear as something that needs to be styled down after a workout, Gen Z is embracing its sporty identity as part of the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jensen, younger consumers are gravitating towards relaxed, oversized fits and bold, tech-forward aesthetics. Instead of treating activewear as something that needs to be styled down after a workout, Gen Z is embracing its sporty identity as part of the look. {{/usCountry}}

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Oversized sweatshirts, loose trousers, relaxed T-shirts and statement sneakers fit naturally into this approach. The emphasis is less on looking traditionally polished and more on creating an outfit that feels effortless.

This also reflects the way Gen Z approaches fashion more broadly. The distinction between categories: gymwear, streetwear, casualwear and even workwear is becoming less rigid, giving consumers more freedom to mix pieces from different parts of their wardrobes.

Millennials want clothes that keep up with them

Millennials, meanwhile, appear to be approaching athleisure through the lens of versatility.

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Jensen points to sleek joggers and breathable tops that can move between different parts of the day, from a workout to meetings and everything in between.

It makes sense for a generation that often has to fit multiple roles into the same day. Clothing that can handle a commute, a workout, travel and a casual evening without requiring a complete outfit change has obvious appeal.

Rather than buying something solely because it looks sporty, the emphasis is increasingly on whether it can earn its place in the everyday wardrobe.

The new Indian athlete isn't choosing just one sport

There is another shift happening alongside the rise of athleisure: consumers are becoming less rigid about how they exercise.

“Specialisation is fading,” Jensen says. Modern athletes are increasingly building both speed and strength instead of defining themselves around one discipline.

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That change is also influencing what people expect from their sportswear. A wardrobe might now include running shoes, strength-training clothes, walking gear and everyday activewear, with individual pieces serving multiple purposes.

For brands, this means designing products that are capable of performing across different activities while still fitting into everyday life.

Why athleisure is particularly relevant in India

The growth of sports culture across Indian cities is helping push the trend further.

As fitness becomes more visible and accessible, sportswear is naturally becoming more familiar outside traditional sporting spaces. This isn't limited to metropolitan consumers either. According to Jensen, the growth of sports culture across Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities is contributing to the wider adoption of functional, active-inspired clothing.

Decathlon's own design approach reflects this overlap between performance and lifestyle. In its Fitness and Running categories, the brand is focusing on products such as lightweight cushioned shoes and breathable apparel that are designed to perform during physical activity while fitting into the everyday wardrobe.

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That balance could be particularly important for younger Indian shoppers, who increasingly want their clothes to work harder without compromising on aesthetics.

Comfort is now part of the style conversation

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the rise of athleisure is that Indian consumers are no longer treating comfort and fashion as opposing choices.

The modern wardrobe can accommodate both.

A pair of performance sneakers can sit alongside tailored trousers. Joggers can replace jeans on a casual day. An oversized sports T-shirt can become part of a streetwear look. And breathable fabrics can be just as desirable for a day spent travelling or working as they are for an actual workout.

As Jensen puts it, “Indian youth are no longer choosing between comfort and style; they want both.”

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And that may be what gives athleisure its staying power. What started as a category of clothing designed for movement is increasingly becoming a reflection of how younger Indians actually live: fast-paced, active and unwilling to sacrifice comfort for the sake of looking good.

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Athleisure trends: FAQs How is athleisure changing in India? Athleisure is increasingly being worn beyond gyms and workouts, with sportswear becoming part of everyday dressing. Performance features such as breathable fabrics, stretch and sweat-wicking materials are also becoming more relevant to daily wardrobes. Why is athleisure becoming popular among Indian youth? The growing sports and fitness culture in both Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities is helping drive the trend. Younger consumers increasingly want clothing that combines comfort, functionality and style, making active-inspired pieces suitable for more parts of their everyday lives. How are millennials wearing athleisure? Millennials are leaning towards versatile pieces such as sleek joggers and breathable tops that can transition between activities and settings, including workouts, commuting, travel and casual work environments. What athleisure trends are popular among Gen Z in India? According to Hans Peter Jensen, Gen Z is gravitating towards relaxed oversized fits, bold silhouettes and tech-forward aesthetics. Sneakers, loose-fitting activewear and sporty pieces are increasingly being incorporated into everyday looks.

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