Ayurvedic hair care tips: Here's how to get strong and shiny hair with Ayurveda

We are fortunate to live in times when we can have the goodness of age old wisdom and modern technology where hair care experts insist that consumers are becoming more aware of the goodness of Ayurvedic products that do not give any side effects, unlike the chemical-based alternatives ethalonamine, diethalonamine and Triethalonamine. The quick fixes might appeal due to the time they save but ultimately, they do more harm than good.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Founder and CEO of Surya Brasil, shared, “Today most of us are struggling with limp, frizzy, non-shiny hair with problems like split ends, dermatitis and early greying of hair. All this is due to the pollution, shampoos and chemical hair dyes that we use and Ayurveda has all the answers to these problems. Herbs like Shatavari, Guduchi (Giloy), Bhringraj, Brahmi, Amla, Jatmansi, Fenugreek, Panikoorka, Kalmegh and Musambaram are perfect for hair.”

She revealed, “When these herbs are mixed with jua, malva, guarana, babassu oil rich in fatty acids etc from Amazonian rainforests, they can yield amazing results in no time at all. Apply them as a hair mask, mixed with henna and see the difference as your hair become stronger, healthier, shinier while getting rich nutrients from these herbs. For those who really don’t have the time to look for these ingredients, products are available in the market, and they work better than the quick fixes that we have been using till now. All you need to do is read the label carefully to look for any hidden chemical ingredients, as going natural, organic and vegan is the only way.”

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashram and World Yoga Organisation, hair and nails are regarded by Yoga and Ayurveda as malas or metabolic waste products, which result from metabolic processes that construct the skeletal system. He said, “A comprehensive approach to hair health, Ayurveda is a science that suggests including healthier ingredients in your diet. Including your vital vitamins, healthy fats and proteins is crucial. Your hair, skin and nails receive hydration from the healthy fats. Since protein makes up the majority of your hair, getting enough of it is essential for hair development. This will help you to enjoy having long, beautiful hair if you combine that protein with vitamins C and omega-3 fatty acids. Add Ayurvedic ingredients like giloy, amla, methi etc they have huge impact on hair and their growth.”

He advised, “A healthy scalp promotes hair growth so you need to focus on that. Improper nutrition, sleep, poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle can also wreak havoc on the health of your hair affecting hair growth. Low levels of vitamin B, lack of nutrients in the diet, stress and anxiety are some of the biggest and most common reasons for hair fall. Meditate and exercise regularly to combat stress and anxiety, eat fresh fruits and vegetables to improve hair growth and reduce hair fall. You should concentrate on maintaining a healthy scalp since it encourages hair growth. The health of your hair can be severely harmed by bad hygiene. Wash your hair thoroughly once or twice a week. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair as this can loosen the skin on your head and cause hair roots to become weak. Instead use herbal oils to give yourself a gentle massage. This will stimulate the roots of your hair.”

