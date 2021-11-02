'Babli' Sharvari Wagh in crop top and skirt goes uber-glam with 'Bunty' Siddhant Chaturvedi

After introducing their first romantic number - Luv Ju - from the upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi once again took the internet by storm with another smoking photoshoot. And we are here for this fashion moment. The two stars wore glamorous ensembles to promote their latest song Luv Ju and delighted many fans with their sartorial choices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharvari and Siddhant took to their respective Instagram pages to share their looks for the song promotion. While Sharvari captioned her post, "Turning every hour into golden hour #BuntyAurBabli2," Siddhant posted the images saying, "Mere naal basa le ghar parivaar tu. #LuvJu."

Sharvari kept in touch with her eclectic and feminine side while choosing her fit for the promotional event. She wore a co-ord printed crop top and skirt set. As for Siddhant, he went bold and funky in a crop shacket and pants set. Both the stars looked impeccable. Scroll ahead to get all the details about their looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Sharvari Wagh will steal your heart in black bikini with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Flaunting her toned midriff, Sharvari Wagh slipped into a collared crop top featuring an asymmetric hemline, notch lapel collars, and half sleeves. The eclectic print on the blouse grabbed all the eyeballs.

Sharvari teamed the blouse with a bralette and an ankle-length skirt. It came adorned with the same eclectic print, a pleated tie-detail on the front, and a navel-baring high-low waistline.

Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 25-year-old actor chose gold drop earrings and strappy black peep-toe heels from Christian Louboutin to accessorise her ensemble. Nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, glowing skin, and sharp contour rounded off the glam.

Siddhant, on the other hand, played with bold colours for his promotional event look. He wore a mint blue shacket featuring a cool Alpaca print and styled it by folding the cuffs and leaving the top front buttons open.

Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Siddhant paired the top with matching wide-leg pants, bright red sneakers, a sleek silver chain, and retro tinted sunglasses. A clean-shaven face and a sleek hairdo completed his look.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will release in theatres on November 19. The film also stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter