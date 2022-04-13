Beast actor Pooja Hegde looks good as 'a scoop of vanilla on sunny day' in white bralette and thigh-slit skirt: See pics

Beast actor Pooja Hegde clearly knows how to dial up the glamour quotient, whether on the red carpet or during film promotions. The star's sartorial choices have come a long way, and each moment has impressed fashion enthusiasts. Most recently, Pooja has been keeping busy with the promotions of her films. After Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, Pooja kickstarted promotions of Vijay's Beast - it was released in theatres today. Her latest all-white look for Beast promotions will definitely sweep you off your feet. She wore an all-white ensemble and looked as good as a 'scoop of vanilla on a sunny day'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, Pooja shared pictures of her promotional look for her latest film, Beast starring Vijay. The post featured her striking poses in a glamorous all-white ensemble. She posted it with the caption, "Serving you a scoop of vanilla on a sunny day #beast." Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled Pooja's looks for the occasion. Scroll ahead to peek a look at Pooja's photos. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde will steal your heart in mini denim dress and white boots: See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja's all-white ensemble features a stylish bralette with standout design elements. The smoking hot top comes with OTT collars, a wrapover silhouette with a strap tied around the body, puffed shoulders, long sleeves with exaggerated cuffs, a bodycon fitting, and a midriff-baring hemline.

Pooja teamed the cropped blouse with a high-waisted midi-length skirt in a matching white shade. It features a bodycon fitting accentuating Pooja's curves and a risqué thigh-baring slit with criss-cross ribbon ties. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde's 'Kacchi Kairi' look in ₹27k dress will give you the summer feels)

Pooja Hegde promotes her latest film Beast.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Beast actor chose minimal accessories to elevate the striking all-white ensemble. She went with hologram Christian Louboutin high heels, a layered chain with dainty charms, statement rings and gold hoop earrings.

In the end, Pooja went for a back-swept messy updo, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned eyelashes, nude brown lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Pooja and Vijay's film Beast is backed up by Sun Pictures production house and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie hit the theatres today, April 13. The star also has Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON